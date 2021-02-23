Southmoreland defeated the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team, 50-29, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played at Ligonier Valley on Monday.
Southmoreland, runners-up in Class 4A last season, opened the game with a 13-5 first-quarter lead. The Lady Scotties stretched the lead to 27-11 by halftime after outscoring the Lady Rams 14-6 in the second quarter. The Lady Scotties carried a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter when they bested Ligonier Valley, 11-5, in the third period. Ligonier Valley outscored Southmoreland, 13-12, in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t pull any closer in defeat.
Amanda Woods led Ligonier Valley offensively with eight points, while Madison Marinchak followed with six points. Haley Boyd also scored six points in addition to pulling down seven rebounds, two steals and four assists. Lizzy Crissman had four points and four blocks, while Abby Painter totaled two points, six rebounds and a block.
Gracie Spadoro guided Southmoreland with a game-high 20 points, while Olivia Cernuto followed with 15 points. Maddie Moore also finished in double figures with 11 points for the section champion Lady Scotties, who improved to 11-1 in conference play and 14-3 overall.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-10 in conference play and 0-12 overall. The Lady Rams are scheduled to travel to face backyard rival Derry Area, 6 p.m. tonight. The Lady Trojans are 1-9 in section play and 2-9 overall. Derry Area is coming off a 54-17 victory against winless Jeannette on Friday.
———
SOUTHMORELAND (50)
Doppleheuer 1-1-3; Cernuto 7-0-15; Spadoro 6-8-20; Wasmund 0-1-1; Moore 5-1-11. Totals, 19-11(21)—50
LIGONIER VALLEY (29)
A Woods 2-2-8; Marinchak 2-0-6; C Woods 1-0-3; Crissman 2-0-4; Boyd 1-4-6; Painter 1-0-2. Totals, 9-6(13)—29
Score by Quarters
S’moreland 13 14 11 12 — 50 Lig. Valley 5 6 5 13 — 29
Three-point field goals: A. Woods-2, Marinchak-2, C. Woods; Cernuto
