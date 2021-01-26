The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team fell to one of last season’s top teams in the classification, as Southmoreland defeated the visiting Lady Rams, 60-19, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played on Monday.
Ligonier Valley is back in the WPIAL after more than half a century. The district played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL. The Lady Rams (0-2, 0-2) made their return to the WPIAL on Saturday with a 48-38 road setback against Yough.
On Monday, Southmoreland (4-1, 5-2) followed by handing the Lady Rams a 41-point setback.
Southmoreland performed as one of the top teams in Class 4A last season. The Lady Scotties finished a perfect 14-0 in conference play and 25-2 overall. North Catholic defeated Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game and the Lady Scotties advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs, initially defeating Huntingdon before falling to Lancaster Catholic.
The defending Class 4A runners-up took it to the WPIAL newcomer, as Southmoreland outscored Ligonier Valley, 31-5, in the first quarter. The Lady Rams managed one free throw in the second quarter, as Southmoreland held a 44-6 halftime lead. The Lady Scotties led 50-9 entering the fourth quarter before both teams managed 10 points in the final eight minutes.
Haley Boyd paced the Lady Rams with three field goals and 10 points, while Carol Woods followed with five points.
Delaney Morvosh led the Lady Scotties with a game-high 18 points, while Maddie Moore also ended in double figures with 14 points.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to travel to Windber Area for an exhibition game on Thursday. The Lady Rams return to section play, 7:15 p.m. Friday, hosting West Mifflin Area.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (19)
C Woods 2-1-5; Crissman 0-0-0; Boyd 3-2-10; Painter 2-0-4; Griffin 0-0-0. Totals, 7-3(14)—19
SOUTHMORELAND (60)
Morvosh 8-0-18; Carson 0-0-0; Doppleheuer 2-0-4; Cernuto 3-1-7; E Pawlikowsky 1-0-2; B Pawlikowsky 1-1-3; Spadaro 3-3-9; McCutcheon 0-0-0; Wasmund 1-0-3; Moore 7-0-14. Totals, 26-5(13)—60
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 5 1 3 10 — 19 Southmoreland 31 13 6 10 — 60
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2; Morvosh-2
