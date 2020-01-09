Homer-Center defeated the visiting Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team, 75-32, during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Wednesday.
Homer-Center jumped out to a strong start, taking a 24-2 lead after one quarter. The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Rams, 18-11, in the second quarter for a 42-13 halftime lead. The Lady Rams were only outscored by two points, 16-14, in the third quarter, but still trailed heading into the final period.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and three assists. She had four three-pointers. Carol Woods also ended in double figures with 10 points, including a pair of treys, while Katie Lawson totaled two points and nine rebounds.
Macy Sardone scored a game-high 21 points for Homer-Center (9-3), while Marlee Kochman totaled 13 points.
Ligonier Valley (1-9) will travel to Marion Center on Friday.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (32)
Woods 4-0-10; Lawson 1-0-2; Boyd 5-0-14; Crissman 1-1-3; Griffin 1-0-3. Totals, 12-1(3)—32
HOMER-CENTER (75)
Page 3-0-8; Walbeck 3-1-7; Kochman 6-0-13; Sardone 10-1-21; Kosmack 2-3-7; Cutshall 1-0-3; Clark 2-1-5; Zenisek 0-1-1; Sharp 1-0-2; Bence 1-0-2; Ramsell 1-0-2; Ginter 2-0-4. Totals, 32-7(16)—75
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 2 11 4 5 — 32 Homer-Center 24 18 16 17 — 75
Three-point field goals: Boyd-4, Woods-2, Griffin; Page-2, Kochman, Cutshall
