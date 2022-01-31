North Star built a comfortable first-half lead to upend host Ligonier Valley, 41-27, in a girls’ basketball exhibition contest Friday on Senior Night.
The Lady Rams fell to 1-14 overall.
North Star, a District 5 program in Somerset County, outscored Ligonier Valley 15-8 in the opening quarter and followed with a 9-3 surge in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead, 24-11, into halftime.
Madison Marinchak was the lone Lady Ram in double figures, finishing with 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Haley Boyd added nine points, all coming on baskets from beyond the arc, and also grabbed seven rebounds. Lyla Barr tallied five points and eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley, while Maddie Griffin collected seven boards.
Abby Barnick (14 points) and Grace Metz (11) each hit double digits to lead the North Star attack.
Ligonier Valley resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it visits Belle Vernon Area.
———
NORTH STAR
Miller 3-1-9; Metz 2-6-11; Jeske 1-0-2; Barnick 5-2-14; Wirick 3-0-6. Totals 14-9(12)—41.
LIGONIER VALLEY Marinchak 3-2-11; Myers 1-0-2; Miller 0-0-0; Barr 2-1-5; Boyd 3-0-9. Totals 9-3/11—27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.