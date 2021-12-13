The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses at the Greensburg Salem tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Rams fell, 50-16, during Friday’s season-opener against tournament host Greensburg Salem. The following morning, Mount Pleasant Area, which is also a section opponent, scored a 58-38 win against the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley trailed 21-3 after the first quarter against Greensburg Salem and 33-9 at the break.
The next morning, Mount Pleasant Area jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead, and it was a 30-17 halftime score. The Lady Rams only trailed by 10 points entering the fourth, 38-28, but Greensburg Salem pulled away, outscoring Ligonier Valley 20-10, in the final eight minutes.
Misty Miller scored 11 points and Abby Painter was named to the All-Tournament team.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Yough, 7 p.m. Thursday.
No additional information was provided to the Bulletin before Monday’s deadline.
