MARS — There was no rain during Thursday’s WPIAL semifinal, but Ligonier Valley couldn’t wash away a three-run deficit carried over from Wednesday’s weather-suspended softball game.
Maddie Griffin ended up tossing her 11th no-hitter of the season, but No. 5 Shenango scored three runs off two errors in the top of the second — before the game was suspended in the top of the third — and held on for a 3-1 victory during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal matchup at Mars Area High School.
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley (18-2) pulled a run back in the bottom of the third, but despite putting several runners in scoring position, the Lady Rams came up two runs shy, missing their opportunity to reach the WPIAL title game in their return to the district after a 50-year hiatus.
Despite the disappointing loss, there is a bright side: Ligonier Valley’s season isn’t over yet. The Lady Rams square off against Frazier in the consolation game Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. They’ve also qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
“We still got some softball to play,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said. “And then as everybody says, ‘You’re gonna play tomorrow.’ I don’t care who you start out with. If you’re going to get to the end, you’re going to play them all. So it doesn’t matter.”
Griffin issued a pair of walks in the top of the second Wednesday, but also recorded two of her 13 strikeouts. Facing No. 8 hitter Lacey Kale, Griffin induced a weakly hit popup between the circle and home plate, but as she lunged forward to make the catch, backspin on the ball prevented her from hanging on.
Kale had already reached first base by the time Griffin gathered the ball. But seeing an opportunity to record the final out at second base, Griffin made an errant throw, and the ball rolled to the centerfield fence, allowing all three runners to score.
“It is what it is,” chuckled Zimmerman, who understood that the unlikely error marred what was otherwise another dominant pitching performance from Griffin. “Maddie knew it was a tough play, although she was thinking there’s two outs, if we can get that girl out, we’re out of the inning. So it was just a poor throw. She said she slipped on getting ready to throw. And that happens, as much as you dislike it, you can’t go out there and take it back.”
Griffin increased her season strikeout total her season total to 254. Griffin’s record fell to 15-2, while she has allowed just eight runs — three against Shenango — all season, four earned, along with 14 hits in 109 innings. Against Shenango Wednesday and Thursday, Griffin issued four walks — two in the second and one each in the third and sixth innings — while allowing no hits.
Eden Krouse singled twice to lead Ligonier Valley at the plate. Griffin, Annabella Schueltz and Kailey Johnston singled via bunts, while Bella Vargulish also singled.
The Lady Rams managed one run off six hits, despite Shenango’s senior ace Mia Edwards tossing a complete game for the mound win. The Colgate commit struck out 11 batters, walking one, upping her record to 12-4.
“You have to tip your hat to her. … She’s done a nice job all year long,” Zimmerman said of Edwards. “We knew coming in here that neither is going to score a lot of runs. We figured it was going to be a 1-0, 2-1 game.”
When play resumed Thursday with one out in the top of the third, Griffin retired consecutive batters with a popup and strikeout.
Then the Lady Rams’ bats got to work.
Krouse hit a one-out, bloop single over the Shenango (16-4) second baseman, and Griffin followed with a bunt-single down the third base line. Both runners stole third and second, respectively, and Boyd singled with sharply hit a ball up the middle, which struck second base, allowing Krouse to score to make it 3-1.
However, Edwards caught Johnston and Vargulish looking with called third strikes to end the inning, as Ligonier Valley stranded two runners.
Griffin induced a groundout and made a lunging stab to retire the first Shenango batter of the fourth inning. She fanned the next two batters to retire the side in order.
Ruby Wallace took a five-pitch walk in the bottom of the fourth to get on base for the Lady Rams, but Schueltz hit a pop up to the catcher while attempting to bunt.
After Griffin managed another one, two, three-inning, Krouse led off the fifth with a single through the right field gap. However, Edwards struck out the next three batters she faced.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Rams had their best chance to chip away at Shenango’s lead.
Vargulish ripped a daisy-cutter down the first base line to lead things off. Cheyenne Piper laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Vargulish to second. And Jordan Hofecker did the same to put Vargulish on third. Unfortunately, Edwards got a ball past a swinging Wallace, recording another strikeout to end the inning.
Zimmerman said he didn’t regret having consecutive batters bunt with a runner on first and no outs.
“That’s the way we play. We play a lot of small ball,” he said. “We like to get runners in scoring position and try to get a hit. We just didn’t get the hits today. We got a couple hits … a lot of times we had girls up, but you have to tip your hat to (Edwards). She did a nice job.”
Down to their final three outs, leadoff hitter Schueltz beat a throw to first after bunting toward third. Krouse followed by striking out, and Griffin hit a sacrifice bunt to put Schueltz in scoring position. Despite Boyd making solid contact, she hit the ball straight to Edwards, who fittingly recorded the game’s final out.
Shenango advances to face two-time defending champion Laurel in the championship, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
Ligonier Valley reached the district semifinals in its return to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6. For the past 20 years, Ligonier Valley was a member of the Heritage Conference, where the Lady Rams won a title in 2019 but lost in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs later that season.
With a shot at third place during Tuesday’s consolation, Zimmerman reflected on the Lady Rams’ return to the WPIAL.
“We’re happy with where we’re at. We (softball) had been wanting to make the switch for a long time,” he said. “We live in Westmoreland County… and every time we left we headed into Indiana County, Centre County, Blair County, but there was nothing wrong with the softball.
“There was some nice competition in our section, and that’s all you can ask for… to get ready for the end of the year.”
But looking back at Ligonier Valley’s semifinal matchup against Shenango, Zimmerman feels the result could have been different if not for his team’s unfortunate second-inning errors.
“That play happened, it doesn’t happen very often, but it happened, and that turned out to be the difference in the game,” he said.
Shenango 030 000 0 — 3 0 1Lig. Valley 001 000 0 — 1 6 2 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Griffin-13 (LV); Edwards-11 (S) Base on balls by: Griffin-4 (LV); Edwards-1 (S) Winning pitcher: Mia Edwards Losing pitcher: Maddie Griffin
