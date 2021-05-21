Truth be told, the Ligonier Valley softball team doesn’t worry much about its opponents.
Scouting reports? Not needed. Video? It can’t replicate seeing a talented pitcher in person. Statistics? They usually don’t tell the whole story.
That’s the way it has always been under veteran coach Mark Zimmerman, and it describes how the top-seeded Lady Rams are preparing for their WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 seed Neshannock at 4 p.m. Monday at Mars Area High School. The winner will play the OLSH-Shenago winner in Wednesday’s semifinals at a time and site to be determined.
“Whatever Neshannock does is Neshannock’s business, and what we do is our business,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t spend a lot of time worried about them because I have a team to coach that doesn’t start with Neshannock, it starts with Ligonier Valley.”
“How are you going to learn something from a box score of what somebody tells you? Until you step in there, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” he added. “We don’t spend any time on what the other team does. That’s no interest to us, because what they did against somebody else may not be what they do against us.”
Neshannock (10-5) — which has won three straight games — beat No. 8 Charleroi, 6-4, in eight innings Wednesday in a Class 2A first-round contest.
The Lady Lancers have had a successful softball program over the past decade, winning a WPIAL Class A title in 2013 and a Class AA crown in 2012.
Ligonier Valley (17-1) began the postseason — their first as a WPIAL member in decades — in a big way Wednesday afternoon. Ace pitcher Madison Griffin tossed a perfect game and Ligonier Valley scored seven times in a decisive fourth inning en route to a 12-0, five-inning victory over California Area in a WPIAL Class 2A opening-round game at Gateway High School.
The junior pitching star notched a perfect game — her fourth of the season — with 14 strikeouts over five innings of work.
Griffin has logged an impressive 14-1 record, including 10 no-hitters, 12 shutouts and 225 strikeouts. In all, Griffin has allowed just five runs all season (four earned) along with just 13 hits and 24 walks in 95 innings.
Offensively, Griffin leads the team with 28 hits and six doubles. Sophomore Haley Boyd has 25 hits, three doubles and a team-best 22 RBI. Another top hitter is senior Kailey Johnston, who has 21 hits, five doubles and 11 RBI. All three are hitting well over .400.
Other top bats include senior Bella Vargulish (three doubles, 18 RBI); senior Eden Krouse (eight RBI), and sophomore Ruby Wallace (eight RBI.)
Zimmerman praised Johnston for her efforts this season, and Vargulish and Bella Schueltz’s knack for big hits.
“Those girls have been solid all year,” she said. “It may not always show up in the stats, but they have been important players.”
Zimmerman said the Lady Rams have been focused on fine-tuning their defense of late.
“We always spend a lot of time on basic drills and basic fundamentals, which you can never get away from,” he said.
He noted that despite Griffin’s no-hitters and huge strikeout totals, the team can’t assume that will always be the case and they have to prepare defensively for any ball that’s put in play.
“If you could predict what’s going to happen, that’s what you’d spend your time practicing on,” Zimmerman laughed. “From the game starts to the time it ends, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t say, ‘We’re probably going to throw a no-hitter, so we don’t have to work on defense this week.’ With whatever happens (defensively), we have to react and be ready for whatever happens.”
Ligonier Valley moved to District 7 after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6. For the past 20 years, Ligonier Valley was a member of the Heritage Conference, where the Lady Rams won a title in 2019 but lost in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs later that season.
Zimmerman isn’t one for comparisons with past Ligonier Valley teams, but he did offer that the 2021 Lady Rams are approaching something very special if they keep winning. He also suggested that their story potentially has some chapters left to write.
Ligonier Valley will earn a state playoff berth with a victory on Monday.
“We’ve had some special teams and this team is getting very close to those teams,” he said. “There may be subtle differences, maybe this team had more power, maybe this team had more speed or maybe this team had more special defensive players, but this (2021) team is notching out their own history.
What has happened in the past is the past — the Christine Hendersons and the Maddy Grimms and the Kristen Gabelts and the Amber Tutinos, it goes on and on. Those were girls who etched their names in Ligonier Valley history and these girls are trying to do the same thing. Where they fall among those other girls, that story’s not wrote yet. These girls are still writing their story.”
