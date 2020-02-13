The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team closed its season with a 62-30 defeat on the road against Allegany (Md.) on Wednesday.
Allegany jumped out to an early 18-5 lead against Ligonier Valley in the first quarter. The Lady Rams were only outscored by two points, 15-13, in the second quarter, but Allegany held a 33-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Rams continued to keep it close in the third quarter, as Allegany held a three-point edge in the period, 13-10, for a 46-28 advantage heading into fourth.
But Allegany created additional separation by besting Ligonier Valley, 16-2, in the final quarter.
Haley Boyd led LV with 16 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. She also drained a trio of three-pointers. Katie Lawson also pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Rams while Kaelyn Adams and Maddie Griffin scored six and five points, respectively.
Kelsey O’Neal knocked down five three-pointers for a game-high 32 points to lead Allegany.
Ligonier Valley finished its season with a 3-18 record.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (30)
Adams 2-2-6; Woods 1-0-2; Boyd 5-3-16; Crissman 0-1-1; Griffin 2-0-5. Totals, 10-6(9)—30
ALLEGANY, MD. (62)
Bush 1-7-9; Kesner 2-2-7; Sterne 0-1-1; O’Neal 13-1-32; Chaney 2-0-5; Stephenson 3-1-7; Poland 0-1-1. Totals, 21-13(18)—62
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 5 13 10 2 — 30 Allegany (Md.) 18 15 13 16 — 62
Three-point field goals: Boyd-3, Griffin; O’Neil-5, Kesner, Chaney
