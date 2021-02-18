Ligonier Valley led early, but Yough rallied for a 47-27 win in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls basketball on Wednesday at Yough Senior High School.
The Lady Rams (0-9, 0-10) sank seven three-pointers against Yough. Four of them came from sophomore Haley Boyd who led Ligonier Valley with 16 points and four steals.
Carol Woods chipped in six points off two treys, while Madison Griffin also hit a three-point shot for the Lady Rams. Lizzy Crissman had six rebounds, four blocks and two points.
Ligonier Valley commanded a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. However, the Lady Cougars rallied, 18-4, in the second to hold a 27-18 halftime lead. It was a similar situation a week ago for Ligonier Valley, as the Lady Rams led Mount Pleasant Area early, 11-5, before the Lady Vikings scored the next eight points for a 13-11 first-quarter lead. In that game, Mount Pleasant Area opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run and never looked back.
On Thursday, Yough pushed its lead to 39-19 after the third. Each team scored eight fourth-quarter points during Yough’s 20-point victory.
Mikhala Chewney led Yough with 15 points. Laney Gerdich contributed 11, and Autumn Mattews had 10.
The Lady Rams also lost their season-opener against Yough, 48-38. That game was Ligonier Valley’s highest scoring output this season.
Ligonier Valley hosts first-place Southmoreland (9-1, 12-1) in Section 3-4A action, 7:15 p.m. Monday. Southmoreland handed the Lady Rams a 60-19 defeat on Jan. 25.
LIGONIER VALLEY (27)
Woods 2-0-6; Crissman 1-0-2; Boyd 5-2-16; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 1-0-3. Totals, 9-2(8)—27
YOUGH (47)
Odelli 1-0-3; Finley 1-0-2; K. Gerdich 1-0-2; Dixon 0-2-2; Matthews 5-0-10; Cheweney 6-2-15; Kardos 1-0-2; L. Gerdich 5-1-11; Weiland 0-0-0. Totals, 20-6(11)—47
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 14 4 1 8 — 27 Yough 9 18 12 8 — 47
Three-point field goals: Boyd-4, Woods-2, Griffin; Chewney
