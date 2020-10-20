Despite hanging close early on, the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team fell, 7-1, at Rockwood Area during an exhibition match played Monday.
Bella Schueltz scored off a Tatum Hoffman assist to tie the score at 1-1, but Rockwood Area scored twice before halftime to take a 3-1 lead. The Lady Rockets scored three quick goals to start the second half on their way to to a six-goal victory.
“Rockwood is a veteran, well-coached team who entered at 11-3 for a reason,” Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang said. “Hats off to them for doing what they had to do to get a convincing win. That being said, this was not a good day for us.”
The Lady Rams are now 2-7 in WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 and 3-11 overall. Despite its record, Ligonier Valley has qualified for the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, according to Vogelsang.
“We’ve gone through a lot this year, and it’s such a great group of girls that I’ve excused a lot of things this year, but today was not an acceptable performance for a team that’s headed to the postseason,” Vogelsang said. “We were flat and tentative and showed no sense of urgency 90% of the game, and that will never be acceptable against a good squad on their home field.”
The Lady Rams began the season 0-7, before winning three games in a row — including two victories against Jeannette and an exhibition win against Uniontown Area.
Ligonier Valley has now lost four straight as the Lady Rams return to action 5 p.m. tonight for an exhibition match against North Star on Senior Night.
The Lady Rams finished the regular season in fourth place in the section. They’ll find out who their playoff opponent is on Wednesday.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team picked up a 2-1 victory against Rockwood Area.
Kia Deemer and Kiersten Aumen were the goal scorers.
First-time goalkeepers Meg Glista and Maddy Manges combined for the victory in net.
“I didn’t do a lot of ranting and raving about it today because that only makes things worse but I made sure the girls knew today’s effort and execution was not acceptable and we all have some accountability in that,” Vogelsang said. “Kudos to coach Perry and the JV girls for getting a win and salvaging a little bit of our day.”
