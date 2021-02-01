Ligonier Valley sophomore Haley Boyd scored 10 points despite the Lady Rams’ 65-21 defeat against West Mifflin Area on Friday in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 4 game.
The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team fell to 0-3 overall.
The Lady Titans jumped out to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter. Ligonier Valley trailed by 24 at halftime, 39-15.
West Mifflin Area outscored Ligonier Valley, 20-0, in the third. Each team scored six fourth-quarter points as the Lady Titans walked away with a 44-point win.
Boyd splashed three treys, which tied tied the game-high.
West Mifflin Area’s Shelby Genes led all scorers with 18.
Ligonier Valley is back in the WPIAL after more than half a century. The district played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
The Lady Rams are still seeking their first WPIAL win. Ligonier Valley kicked off its season Jan. 23 with a 48-38 setback at Yough, followed by a 60-19 defeat against host Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Belle Vernon Area (3-2, 5-3), 7:15 p.m. tonight.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (21)
A. Woods 0-0-0; Marinchak 1-1-4; Myers 0-0-0; C. Woods 1-1-3; Crissman 0-0-0; Boyd 3-1-10; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 2-0-4. Totals, 7-3(9)—21
WEST MIFFLIN (65)
Yuhas 4-4-15; Genes 8-0-18; Conley 1-0-2; Carr 0-0-0; Sample 4-1-11; Mackulin 2-2-6; Buchleither 1-0-2; Beek 3-0-7; F. Carr 0-1-1; Hilligsberg 1-0-3; Johns 0-0-0; Wagel 0-0-0; Hampson 0-0-0; Battles 0-0-0. Totals, 24-8(13)—65
Score by Quarters
West Mifflin 24 15 20 6 — 65 Ligonier Valley 6 9 0 6 — 21
Three-point field goals: Boyd-3, Marinchak; Yuhas-3, Genes-2, Sample-2, Beek, Hilligsberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.