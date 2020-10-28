The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team looked to make a statement during its first WPIAL playoff match.
Consider it made.
The Lady Rams won their first-ever WPIAL playoff match, as No. 15 Ligonier Valley defeated No. 18 Southmoreland, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 2A play-in-round playoff game contested Tuesday at Ligonier Valley.
“This means more than you know,” Ligonier Valley coach Emily Daugherty said. “These girls knew going into the WPIAL would be a challenge, they wanted it and they put the work in all summer.
“They wanted to make a name for themselves and this program, especially since they knew they didn’t necessarily think they were going to get that much respect going into the WPIAL because nobody knew how Ligonier was. To see the excitement in their eyes, getting the first WPIAL playoff win means a lot.”
The second WPIAL playoff victory will be a challenge. Ligonier Valley is set to visit No. 2 Ellwood City, 7 p.m. Thursday during the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. A win would match Ligonier Valley with No. 7 Serra Catholic or No. 10 South Allegheny Monday in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Ellwood City captured the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 championship with an undefeated record.
“They’re the No. 2 seed for a reason,” Daugherty said. “They’re a good team and they finished first in their section. We’re going to go in there and give them the best fight that we can and we’ll see what happens.”
The Lady Rams upped their record to 9-4 overall during their first season in the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley finished with a 7-4 record in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 after competing in District 6 last season. The Lady Rams reached the first round of the District 6, Class 2A playoffs last season, falling to Philipsburg-Osceola in a sweep.
This season – the Lady Rams’ first in the WPIAL – they’re in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“We have a program that’s going to be ready to play,” Daugherty said. “We’re not going to be just another team. We’re going to fight for the section, we’re going to fight for playoff positioning each year. We want to make noise every year for the future of this program.”
The Lady Rams certainly made noise in their first WPIAL playoff appearance. Ligonier Valley took the first game, 25-12 before Southmoreland evened the tilt with a 25-22 win. The Lady Rams rebounded with victories of 25-21 and 25-22 to advance.
Bella Vargulish led the charge with 18 service points, including five aces and 23 assists. Haley Stormer registered 17 kills, 11 points, five aces and two blocks. Kailey Johnston totaled six kills, six points and two aces. Sarah Sheeder also picked up eight points, two aces and 19 digs defensively.
“The girls were excited to get going,” Daugherty said. “We went in there, prepared as much as we could and they pulled out a win.”
The first game was tied, 5-5, when the Lady Rams took command. Ligonier Valley scored the next five points and nine of the next 10 for a 14-6 lead. Southmoreland grabbed two of the next three points before the Lady Rams went on another run, with the next seven points for a 22-8 lead and an eventual 25-12 victory.
“The girls came out with fire and enthusiasm,” Daugherty said. “They came out ready to play.”
The second game started with more of the same for Ligonier Valley, as the Lady Rams, three times, opened six-point leads, the most at 15-9. It was a five-point game, 18-13, when Southmoreland started its comeback with seven of the next nine points to even the score, 20-20. Ligonier Valley held its final lead 22-21 before the Lady Scotties scored the final four for the 25-22 win.
“We had our lulls,” Daugherty said. “We kind of got relaxed at times. But that’s something we have done all season. We get comfortable, we kind of let things slip a little and then we have to dial it back.”
The Lady Rams were able to dial it back in the third game, but not before both teams forged eight ties. Ligonier Valley grabbed no more than a four-point lead, 16-12, before Southmoreland scored six of the next eight for an 18-18 tie.
That’s when the Lady Rams started to pull away. Ligonier Valley scored the next six points for its largest advantage and a commanding 24-18 lead. Southmoreland scored the next three, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Rams held on for the 25-21 win.
“That’s a big thing we’ve done all season, just pull everything together,” Daugherty said. “(Southmoreland) wasn’t going to go down without a fight.”
Ligonier Valley and Southmoreland stayed close in the fourth game, forging seven early ties.
Then, the Lady Rams pulled away again. Ligonier Valley scored six of the next seven for a 15-10 lead. Southmoreland made it close, cutting the gap to 15-13 before the Lady Rams rattled off four more points for a 19-13 lead.
Southmoreland wouldn’t go away. The Lady Scotties made it a two-point game, 19-17, before Ligonier Valley took control again with the next four points at 23-17, but it still wasn’t finished.
Southmoreland scored five of the next six points, cutting the deficit to just two at 24-22 before Ligonier Valley sealed the three-point victory, and the Lady Rams’ first WPIAL playoff win.
“They wanted it,” Daugherty said. “They wanted to continue playing, they wanted to win. We had our lulls, but I never doubted them once. In that third and fourth game, they just wanted it.”
