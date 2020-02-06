The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team scored a big 38-21 victory against visiting Northern Cambria during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Wednesday.
The Lady Rams snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory. Ligonier Valley is 3-16 overall, including two wins in conference play. The Lady Rams’ previous win before that also came at Northern Cambria, a 50-24 victory on Jan. 16, which broke a then-10-game losing streak.
The Lady Rams are back in action tonight at North Star in an exhibition game. They have a game Friday at Armstrong and another one on Feb. 12 at Allegany (Md.).
The Lady Rams swept the season against Northern Cambria. They trailed by three points, 7-4, through one quarter, but rallied to outscore NC in the final three periods for the eventual 17-point victory.
Haley Boyd was the lone player in double figures with a game-high 13 points, but there were contributions throughout.
Katie Lawson scored two points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds. Maddie Griffin also scored nine points for the Lady Rams.
Carol Woods had two points, but also added 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Kaelyn Adams scored eight points, pulled down eight rebounds and had four steals while Lizz Crissman had four blocks and two points.
The Lady Rams trailed, 7-4, but knotted the game at 16 by halftime after outscoring Northern Cambria, 12-9, in the second quarter.
Ligonier Valley began to pull away in the third quarter. The Lady Rams outscored Northern Cambria, 11-1, in the third to open a 27-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. Northern Cambria was within striking distance in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rams finished the job, besting the Colts, 11-4, in the fourth.
Bri Cernick led Northern Cambria (1-14) with seven points, while Johnnie Marie Olenchick followed with six.
——— NORTHERN CAMBRIA (21)
Olenchick 2-1-6; Cernick 3-0-7; Kolkat 1-3-5; Myers 0-0-0; Donatelli 1-0-2; Cavallo 0-1-1. Totals, 7-5(23)—21
LIGONIER VALLEY (38)
Adams 1-5-8; Woods 1-0-2; Lawson 1-0-2; Jasper 0-0-0; Boyd 4-3-13; Crissman 1-0-2; Griffin 3-1-9; Sheedy 1-0-2. Totals, 12-9(20)—38
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 7 9 1 4 — 21 Ligonier Valley 4 12 11 11 — 38
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2, Griffin-2, Adams; Olenchick, Cernick
