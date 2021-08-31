Ligonier Valley defeated the Derry Area girls’ golf team, 219-251, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA contest Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Also on Monday, Franklin Regional edged out Greater Latrobe, 188-202, during an exhibition match played at Meadowink Golf Course. In the match, all eight golfers played and the top five scores were counted.
Ligonier Valley’s Haley Boyd was the overall low medalist against Derry Area with a 49, while Amanda Woods shot a 51 for the Lady Rams, who are 1-1 in section play.
Bethany Dixon led Derry Area with a 52, while Allie Chamberlain shot a 61 for the Lady Trojans. Lillian Markle and Cameron Smith both fired a 69, and Emily Ressler came in at 71 overall.
Lauren Brant followed Boyd and Woods with a 58 for Ligonier Valley, while Ana Charlebois shot a 61. Alyssa Johnston also put up a 66 for the Lady Rams.
The Ligonier Valley girls opened section play with a setback against Mount Pleasant Area, led by Brant, Woods and Boyd, who were separated by four strokes in that match.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will both face perennial power Greensburg Central Catholic. Weather permitting, the Lady Trojans meet GCC, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Latrobe Elks. The Lady Rams are back in action on Thursday for a home match against the Lady Centurions.
Owen Miele led Greater Latrobe (1-2) as the low medalist with a 1-over-par-37. He recorded two birdies and five pars during his nine-hole round. Alex DiBernardo and Daylan Yeager both posted a 4-over-40 — Yeager also birdied two holes — while J.D. Robinson shot a 6-over-42. P.J. Germano and J.M. Krajc were both one back at 7-over-43 and Jake Pavlik added an 8-over-44. Tyler Mondock also shot a 48 for the Wildcats.
Franklin Regional’s Jeff Anderchak and Nolan Shilling were the overall low medalists on Monday, both coming in at even par 36. Ben Yurko fired a 2-over-38, while Zach Abdallah and Jon Bachner were one stroke back with a 3-over-39. Jordan Satterfield shot a 4-over-40, Troy Abdallah ended two strokes back with a 6-over-42 and Nick Newschwanter closed the round with a 7-over-43.
Also on Monday, GCC defeated Geibel, 153-209, at Mount Odin. Meghan Zambruno shot a 2-under-par-35 for the Lady Centurions, while Izzy Aigner and Liv Kana both fired a 2-over-39. Claire Koniezcny led Geibel with a 42 overall.
