It was certainly a battle of the pitchers in the WPIAL Class 3A girls softball first round Tuesday night at Plum Senior High School between the 11th-seeded Ligonier Valley Lady Rams and the sixth-seeded Hopewell Lady Vikings.
Down 2-0 heading into the final inning, the Lady Rams came up big to defeat Hopewell 4-2 and advance to face Waynesburg Central Thursday for the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Ligonier Valley’s pitcher, Cheyenne Piper, pitched strikes for her first 17 of 18 pitches, while Hopewell’s pitcher, Mya Parish, gave up one hit and struck out 10 through four innings.
The game was scoreless through five innings. Abigail Springer stole second and third but was left stranded on base in the top of the fifth inning. Hopewell left a runner stranded in the inning as well.
With 11 strikeouts through five innings, a bunt single by Haley Cook in the sixth inning was the first hit the junior, Piper, allowed from the pitching circle. It was followed by Ava Compton’s home run to break the ice and put the Vikings in the lead 2-0.
The action for Ligonier Valley happened in the top of the seventh inning, and it all began as Sydnee Foust hit a lead-off single. Nev Dowden followed with a single before senior Payton LaVale hit an RBI to bring Foust across the plate and Hefflefinger (runner for Dowden) to third.
Hefflefinger crossed the plate as LaVale hit the RBI. Maggie Peters was walked – with two outs and Witcoski on second and LaVale on third – to load the bases. Ruby Wallace drew the bases-loaded walk to bring home LaVale and take the Rams up 3-2 before Cheyenne Piper had a single to bring home Witcoski and the Rams led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Piper had 13 strikeouts before the bottom of the seventh inning, and had been throwing a no-hitter before Cook’s bunt single. She struck out three in a row in the seventh as she and the Lady Rams earned the win to advance to face Waynesburg Central, who defeated Valley Tuesday, in Thursday’s WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined.
“Holy cow, when you go down two runs in the bottom of the sixth and the game has been really quiet, you hope they don’t roll off and die,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman. “Sure enough, we start off with a single in the seventh, and I could feel the girls getting excited in the dugout. It builds, and bleeds over to everybody, and that is how they got us going.”
Zimmerman said the coaching staff told the girls to lay off some of the pitches and they’d be successful.
“We told them they were chasing too many pitches out of the zone,” Zimmerman explained. “We said discipline ourselves and take the better pitches. (Parish) did a nice job, making them put the ball in the zone really helped us.”
The head coach also had praise for his winning pitcher.
“What can you say?” Zimmerman emphasized. “Cheyenne has pitched well for us all year. It’s not a surprise anymore. (Tuesday) was no exception, she did a nice job. She’s the heart and soul of our team. It helps every game that we’ve got a chance to win because of her hard work and we don’t give up many runs.”
As the Lady Rams move on, Zimmerman and his team just want to keep on moving on.
“Right now you just want to keep winning,” he said. “We will go home, rest up, practice, and get ready to go get whoever we have on Thursday.”
Applauding his team’s overall effort, Zimmerman also said it took all-out contributions from everyone to earn the team’s victory and advance them to the quarterfinals.
Hopewell’s Parish had 14 strikeouts in her team’s loss. The Lady Vikings finished their season at 10-7. Ligonier Valley improved to 9-7.
One more win for the Lady Rams will guarantee them a berth to the PIAA tournament, as four teams will advance.
