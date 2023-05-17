It was certainly a battle of the pitchers in the WPIAL Class 3A girls softball first round Tuesday night at Plum Senior High School between the 11th-seeded Ligonier Valley Lady Rams and the sixth-seeded Hopewell Lady Vikings.

Down 2-0 heading into the final inning, the Lady Rams came up big to defeat Hopewell 4-2 and advance to face Waynesburg Central Thursday for the WPIAL quarterfinals.

