One big inning was more than enough for Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team during an 8-0 victory against host Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played Saturday.
The game was tied, 0-0, until the Lady Rams scored all their runs in the top of the fourth inning with an eight-run surge.
Ligonier Valley is 14-1 overall and finished a perfect 11-0 in section play in the Lady Rams’ return to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6, the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley wrapped up the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 championship last Wednesday during another no-hitter against Steel Valley. The Lady Rams are heading to the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. They won the Heritage Conference crown in 2019, but fell in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs that season.
In nine contested section games, the Lady Rams outscored the opposition, 72-2. Ligonier Valley has scored 97 runs in 13 total games played this season, and the Lady Rams have allowed just five runs.
Griffin has been the catalyst. She has thrown eight no-hitters, 10 shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 12 games pitched this season. The junior ace has allowed just five runs — four earned — on 12 hits with 19 walks, and nine hit-batsmen this year. Griffin has 177 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched this season, an average of almost 15 per game.
Griffin allowed two hits against Apollo-Ridge. She no-hit the Lady Vikings on April 26 during an identical 8-0 victory. The Lady Rams are scheduled to host Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m. Monday during an exhibition at Friendship Park. Chartiers Valley, which is a Class 5A team, is 9-2 in section play this season and 10-5 overall.
Ligonier Valley scored eight runs — all in the top of the fourth inning — on just four hits. The Lady Rams also took advantage of six Apollo-Ridge errors. Haley Boyd led the charge at the plate with two hits, including a double, a run and two RBI. Ruby Wallace singled, scored and drove in a pair, while Eden Krouse also contributed a hit, a run and a RBI.
Griffin also helped herself with a RBI. She did more than enough in the circle, giving up zero runs on just two hits with 16 strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game effort.
Cam Kowalczyk doubled and Bailey Zidek singled for the lone Apollo-Ridge hits. Amber Earnest suffered the pitching defeat. She allowed eight runs, but none of them were earned, as Earnest gave up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
———
Lig. Valley Apollo-Ridge ab r h ab r h
Griffin 4 1 0 Kowlczyk 3 0 1 Boyd 4 1 2 Am Earnst 2 0 0 Johnston 3 1 0 Zidek 3 0 1 Vargulish 4 1 0 Ap Earnst 1 0 0 Piper 4 1 0 Shupe 2 0 0 LaVale 3 1 0 Baustert 2 0 0 Dowden 1 0 0 Osan 1 0 0 Wallace 3 1 1 Syster 3 0 0 Schueltz 3 0 0 Koleno 1 0 0 Krouse 3 1 1 Sherwood 2 0 0 Mull 1 0 0 Veneziani 2 0 0
Totals 32 8 4 Totals 23 0 2Lig. Valley 000 800 0 — 8 4 0Ap-Ridge 000 000 0 — 0 2 6 Doubles: Boyd (LV); Kowalczyk (A-R) Strikeouts by: Griffin-16 (LV); Earnest-4, Shupe-3 (A-R) Base on balls by: Griffin-4 (LV); Earnest-1, Shupe-0 (A-R) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: April Earnest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.