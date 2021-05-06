Not only did the Ligonier Valley softball team qualify for the playoffs in its return to the WPIAL this season: The Lady Rams also captured the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 championship.
Maddie Griffin tossed her eighth no-hitter of the season during Ligonier Valley’s 10-0 section-clinching, mercy-rule home win against Steel Valley on Wednesday.
The Lady Rams improved to 10-0 in section play and 13-1 overall during their return to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley has earned a playoff berth for the 12th consecutive season. The Lady Rams won the Heritage Conference in 2019 but fell in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs during the semifinals.
During eight contested section games, so far, the Lady Rams have outscored their opponents, 64-2. Ligonier Valley has scored 89 runs in 12 total games played this season — surrendering just five runs.
Griffin’s 13 strikeouts on Wednesday upped the junior ace’s total to 161 this season in 69 innings pitched. She has thrown nine shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 11 games pitched this season, allowing just five runs — four earned — on 10 hits with 15 walks, and eight hit-batsmen this year.
Ligonier Valley edged out Steel Valley, 2-0, earlier this season, during which Griffin tossed her fourth no-hitter. She also struck out 18 batters and drove in the game’s winning runs.
During its five-inning shutout victory, Wednesday, the Lady Rams scored runs in each frame: Three, two, one, one and three, respectively.
To lead Ligonier Valley offensively, Haley Boyd and Payton LaVale each collected two hits, drove in two runs and scored two.
Bella Schueltz also had two hits and two runs, while Kailey Johnston, Cheyenne Piper (two RBIs) and Ruby Wallace each recorded a base hit and combined for three runs.
Griffin, Bella Vargulish and Eden Krouse each drove in a run and plated a run.
Kendall McConnell took the loss for Steel Valley. She tossed four-and-one-third innings, surrendering 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits, with two strikeouts, three walks and one hit batsman.
The Lady Rams have now won four in a row. Their lone defeat came against Mount Pleasant Area — the 2017 state champions — during a 3-1 exhibition defeat on April 23.
Ligonier Valley visits section-opponent Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m. Saturday. On April 26, the Lady Rams shut out Apollo-Ridge, 8-0, when Griffin tossed a perfect game, without allowing a run, hit, or walk. Griffin also struck out 16 of the 21 batters she faced in that game.
Apollo-Ridge currently sits in second place in the section with an 8-2 record. ———
Steel Valley 000 000 0 — 0 0 3Lig. Valley 321 130 0 — 10 10 0 Strikeouts by: Griffin-13 (LV); McConnell-2 (SV) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); McConnell-3 (SV) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Kendall McConnell
