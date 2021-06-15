SLIPPERY ROCK — Against a capable Union City squad with a statistically potent lineup, the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team didn’t run into much trouble against the Lady Bears during its PIAA Class 2A softball semifinal at Slippery Rock University.
Still, in the seventh inning, a Union City leadoff home run followed by a walk led to a conference at the circle.
The Lady Rams needed pitcher Maddie Griffin to bear down, and she did. In fact, three straight Lady Bears went down on strikes, sending Ligonier Valley to the PIAA Class 2A state championship game with a 6-1 victory.
While Griffin may have needed the pause in the seventh, perspective quickly overruled emotion.
“The home run means nothing when you put up six,” Griffin said. “I was thinking that they could have scored four more runs and it wouldn’t have mattered. I just calmed myself down.”
And what was the magic message from veteran Lady Rams coach Mark Zimmerman?
“I just told her where we were in the order,” he said after the game. “I said, ‘We’re just hunting outs.’”
The Lady Rams will face Line Mountain 11 a.m. Thursday during the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
It will be the first trip to a PIAA state title game in any team sport for Ligonier Valley High School. It won’t be the first trip for a team from Ligonier Valley School District, however. The former Laurel Valley High School sent four teams to the PIAA boys basketball final in 1969, ’70, ’71 and ’81, coming away with silver medals each time.
With mostly sunny skies forecasted for State College on Thursday, the Lady Rams may not have to contend with rainy weather, causing delays, as they have in two previous rounds of the postseason — and on Monday, when the start of the Class 1A semifinal before the 2A game was delayed for almost two hours, and then for about another hour when a torrential downpour hit Slippery Rock.
Waiting out the weather has become old hat for the Lady Rams, according to Zimmerman.
“(Monday) was nice because we weren’t the team directly involved,” Zimmerman said. “We knew coming up just by looking at the radar that we were going to be in a delay, and I told the girls: ‘We’re in a nice, comfortable bus. We’re going to get up there. We’re going to sit back and watch it rain, just like we did for two hours at Mount Aloysius. We’re not going to get out here, get wet, stand out here and do all of that stuff,’ because we knew there was going to be a delay.”
Griffin struck out 12 batters, giving her 299 punchouts this season. She allowed just the one run — on Sydney Gilbert’s home run in the bottom of the seventh — while coughing up two hits and issuing a pair of walks.
The Lady Rams’ offense was steady against Union City hurler Abby Tingley, connecting on 10 hits and getting runners on base in every inning but the fifth.
The first Ligonier Valley breakthrough came in the third when the Lady Rams put a pair of runners on via error before Kailey Johnston sent a single through the box to score Eden Krouse and Griffin to make it 2-0. Johnston later scored on Jordan Hofecker’s base hit to left to put the third-place finishers from District 7 ahead by three runs.
Ligonier Valley pushed the lead to five runs in the sixth as Ruby Wallace doubled and scored two batters later on a sacrifice bunt by Krouse. Griffin singled, took third on a wild pitch and a passed ball before coming home on Haley Boyd’s knock to right field.
The cherry-on-top run for Ligonier Valley came in the seventh as Bella Vargulish singled before scoring on a double to deep center by Wallace.
Griffin, Johnston and Wallace each had two hits for the Lady Rams.
Tingley struck out six for the District 10 runner-up Lady Bears.
———
Lig. Valley Union City ab r h ab r h
Griffin 4 2 2 Zielinski 3 0 1 Boyd 4 0 1 C Reynlds 3 0 0 Johnston 3 1 1 E Reynlds 3 0 0 Vargulish 4 1 1 Gilbert 2 1 1 Piper 2 0 1 Zielinski 1 0 0 Hofecker 4 0 1 Higley 3 0 0 Wallace 4 1 2 Brozell 3 0 0 Schueltz 4 0 1 Burger 3 0 0 Krouse 3 1 0 Gts-Bwrsn 1 0 0 Magee 0 0 0
Totals 32 6 10 Totals 22 1 2Lig. Valley 003 002 1 — 6 11 0Union City 000 000 1 — 1 2 2 Doubles: Wallace, Piper (LV) Home Run: Gilbert (UC) Strikeouts by: Griffin-12 (LV); Tingley-6 (UC) Base on balls by: Griffin-2 (LV); Tingley-1 (UC) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Abby Tingley
