The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer team.
Still undefeated.
Now WPIAL Class 1A champions.
On Thursday, the top-seeded Lady Centurions (10-0, 16-0) edged No. 6 Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A Championship at Gateway.
GCC advances to play in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals on Nov. 14. The Lady Centurions will play the winner of District 5 champion Fannett-Metal and District 6 champion West Branch. That game will take place Nov. 10.
It’s the first district title for GCC since defeating Shady Side Academy, 1-0, in 2017. SSA later defeated the Lady Centurions in the state semifinals that season.
GCC’s path to a WPIAL championship included a 3-0 opening-round win against Riverside, an 8-1 quarterfinal victory versus No. 8 Springdale, and an 8-4 win Monday against No. 12 South Side Beaver.
Last year, the Lady Centurions lost to Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in the district championship and again fell to SSA, 4-1, in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s boys soccer team will try to match the girls success when they play in the WPIAL Class 1A Championship game 3 p.m. Saturday against Winchester Thurston.
The top-seeded Centurions (11-1, 14-1) will meet No. 2 Winchester Thurston in the district title game a second consecutive year. GCC captured the district title, 1-0, but later fell, 2-1, against Winchester Thurston during the PIAA Class 1A semis last season.
Also Saturday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ volleyball team will face top-seed Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A championship, noon at Fox Chapel High School.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Centurions’ volleyball team defeated No. 7 Beaver County Christian, 3-1, on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s district final.
GCC’s girls volleyball program is headed by Courtney Stynchula, a 2011 Greater Latrobe graduate. She landed the head coach job at GCC in 2016, leading the Lady Centurions to a WPIAL title in her first year — the program’s third and most recent district title. The Lady Centurions went on to win the PIAA state championship, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.