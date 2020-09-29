The Derry Area girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season, while Greater Latrobe cruised to another victory.
Derry Area defeated host Southmoreland, 4-1, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match, while Greater Latrobe blanked Norwin, 5-0, in WPIAL Section 1-AAA play, both on Monday.
Twin sisters Leah and Tara Perry scored singles’ victories for the Lady Trojans against Southmoreland, while Derry Area also picked up a doubles sweep, led by the groupings of Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick, along with Emily Main and Kelly Burd.
“We finally trusted our technique, moved our feet and went out, and displayed the hard work that we have put forth all year,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said.
Leah Perry won, 6-4, 6-2, at first singles against Aly Derr, while Tara Perry also posted a 6-2, 7-5 (8-6) win against Elle Pawlikowsky at second singles.
Johnston and Dominick downed Julia Davis and Eve Martin in straight games, as did Main and Burd against Amelia Miller and Shayla Fulton, 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles.
Elizabeth Kott fought in a tough three set loss, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, against Bea Pawlikowsky.
“She had shining moments throughout the sunny afternoon,” Perry said. “I am very proud of each young lady, as they finally played aggressive, were able to put bad shots behind them almost immediately and unequivocally played the best tennis of the year.”
Derry Area will participate in the Section 1-AA Doubles Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Valley High School. The Lady Trojans will be back in team action Friday at Greater Latrobe for a backyard rivalry showdown.
Greater Latrobe improved to 7-0 in section play and 8-0 overall following a victory against Norwin.
The Lady Wildcats lost just one game in singles action and five during a doubles sweep.
Jenna Bell swept Jenna Beach at first singles, while Carolina Walters did the same against Trinity Miller at third singles. Addison Kemerer was nearly perfect with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Sydney Pearsick at second singles.
Reese Petrosky and Maya Jain bested Sadie Cutrilo and Isha Vyas, 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles, while Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce downed Jordan Napierkowski and Abigail Campbell, 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.
The Lady Wildcats, following their home exhibition against Derry Area on Friday, have one more section match set for next Monday. Greater Latrobe players will also participate in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Franklin Regional. Bell and Walters captured the section doubles championship last season and eventually reached the state tournament.
———
DERRY AREA 4,
SOUTHMORELAND 1
SINGLES – Leah Perry (DA) d. Aly Derr, 6-4, 6-2; Tara Perry (DA) d. Elle Pawlikowsky, 6-2, 7-5 (8-6); Bea Pawlikowsky (S) d. Elizabeth Kott, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES – Allison Johnston-Danielle Dominick (DA) d. Julia Davis-Eva Martin, 6-1, 6-2; Emily Main-Kelly Burd (DA) d. Amelia Miller-Shayla Fulton, 7-5, 6-2.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
NORWIN 0
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jenna Beach, 6-0, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sydney Pesarsick, 6-1, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Trinity Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Reese Petrosky-Maya Jain (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sadie Cuturilo-Isha Vyas, 6-3, 6-1; Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jordan Napierkowski-Abigail Campbell, 6-1, 6-0.
