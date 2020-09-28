The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team returned to section play on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Connellsville Area, while Derry Area dropped its first WPIAL Section 5-AA match of the season in a five-game defeat to South Allegheny.
The Lady Wildcats captured the first game, 25-17, and closed with 25-16 and 25-15 wins to seal the sweep, improving to 3-1 in section play and 4-1 overall.
Greater Latrobe got back on track in section play after a 3-0 defeat to Oakland Catholic. The Lady Wildcats host Hempfield Area, Tuesday at 7 p.m., and Norwin, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Senior Emma Fenton set the bar offensively scoring 12 kills, followed by Anna Rafferty with five kills. Lilly Fenton, Maya Krehlik, Emma Blair and Madison Gresh combined for eight kills.
Lily Fenton dished 14 assists, while Emma Fenton distributed nine to Lady Wildcat hitters.
Krehlik paced Greater Latrobe defensively with six digs, while Bailey Watson and Lily Fenton each tallied five. Anna Rafferty recorded four digs, while Emma Fenton, Shallyn Shank and Alanna Thiel each contributed three.
Derry Area led after three sets against South Allegheny, taking the first and third game, 25-20 and 25-18, while dropping the second, 25-17. However, South Allegheny won the final two, 25-14 and 15-7, to top the Lady Trojans in five games.
The Lady Trojans dropped to 3-1 in section play and 3-2 overall.
Tiana Moracco pitched in a team-high seven kills, followed by Hannah Ruffner with six and Kiley Latshaw, three. Sydney Williams tallied 27 digs, and Sasha Whitfield recorded 20. Megan Baker led the Lady Trojans with 18 assists.
Derry Area travels to East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. tonight for another Section 5-AA matchup.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity team also swept Connellsville Area with scores of 25-10 and 25-20.
Paige Watson led the JV squad for the second straight match with four kills, followed by Madison Gresh with three. Ryley Quinn and Elle Snyder each recorded one kill.
Hanna Costello provided three service aces, followed by Elle Snyder with two. Paige Watson and Ava Krehlik posted one ace each. Ava Krehlik recorded a team-high six assists, while Giovanna Jones and Gabby Sukay led Greater Latrobe on defense, stopping six Lady Falcons’ scoring attempts with three digs each.
Derry Area’s JV team fell to South Allegheny in two games, 25-14 and 25-18.
