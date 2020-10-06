With three section matches to play, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team got back on track Monday with a 5-0 victory against Taylor Allderdice. Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley’s three-game winning streak ended with an 8-0 loss to Springdale.
Regan Reilly led the Lady Wildcats’ attack with two goals and an assist during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. Greater Latrobe moved to 3-3-1 in section play and overall.
Maddie Delucio, Ella Bulava and Morgan Reilly each scored and tallied an assist. Corinne Brunetto recorded a shutout in net for Greater Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats win came after their three-game unbeaten run was snapped Tuesday with a 5-1 defeat against Norwin. Greater Latrobe tied Penn-Trafford, 1-1, on Sept. 23 and picked up a 2-0 win against Hempfield Area on the 26th before topping Allderdice, 7-0, last Tuesday for the Lady Wildcats’ third win in four games.
The Lady Wildcats head to Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a section matchup. The Lady Foxes (6-1, 8-1) hold the top spot in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3, while Greater Latrobe currently sits in fourth behind Penn-Trafford (3-2-2, 4-2-2). Fox Chapel suffered its first loss of the season Monday, during a 1-0 defeat at Norwin (4-1-1, 5-2-1).
After winning three games in a row, Ligonier Valley suffered an eight-goal setback to Springdale during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 matchup. The Lady Rams fell to 2-5 in section play and 3-8 overall.
Ligonier Valley started Monday’s match with 14 active players but lost four to injury, finishing with 10 girls on the field.
“As undermanned as we ended up being tonight, I give my kids credit for playing as hard as they did for as long as they did,” LV head coach Eric Vogelsang said. “This is such a crazy year. I’ve never in 18 previous years of coaching had a varsity game where literally everyone had to play and that’s happened this year more games than it hasn’t.”
Springdale led, 2-0, at halftime, as Ligonier Valley spent much of the first half defending. The Lady Rams did well to mostly keep the Lady Dynamos at bay.
With injuries plaguing the Lady Rams, however, Springdale broke out for a six-goal second half.
“None of tonight’s injuries appear to be long term so we just need to get ourselves as healthy as we can, because there are still winnable games on our schedule,” Vogelsang added.
After losing its first seven matches, Ligonier Valley entered Monday’s contest having won three games in a row. The Lady Rams defeated Jeannette, 5-0, on Sept. 29, Uniontown Area on Oct. 1 and Jeannette, 5-0, again on Saturday.
Ligonier Valley heads to Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Wednesday to face the top team in WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1. The Lady Centurions are 5-0 in section play and 6-0 overall.
