For a second time this season, the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team defeated Oakland Catholic during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 matchup.
Lauren Jones scored five goals to guide the Lady Wildcats to an 8-2 victory Monday at Rossi Field.
Alexa Jogun contributed two goals, and Lauren Sapp tallied one. Haley Wojtseck recorded an assist during the six-goal win.
Gracie Blycheck and Marissa Novak did not record any saves during either of their halves in net.
The Lady Wildcats outshot Oakland Catholic, 32-2, and held an 8-4 advantage in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe defeated the Lady Eagles, 3-0, on Sept. 21. Last season, the Lady Wildcats scored a 1-0 victory against Oakland Catholic during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal matchup, but Greater Latrobe went on to lose, 4-0, against Penn-Trafford in the championship game.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity squad played to a 0-0 tie during its 25-minute play session. Valentina Rossi made one save in goal.
The Lady Wildcats outshot Oakland Catholic, 7-1, in the JV game, but the Lady Eagles led, 4-3, in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe improved to 6-2 in the division, and 6-3 overall. The Lady Wildcats travel to Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 contest. A junior varsity game will follow at 6:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel edged out Greater Latrobe, 3-2, following a late goal in the final seconds during a Sept. 24 matchup at Rossi Field.
