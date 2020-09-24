The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team remained perfect following wins against Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford and Armstrong.
The Lady Wildcats downed Penn-Trafford and Armstrong by identical 5-0 margins, both in WPIAL Section 1-AAA play, while also scoring a 4-1 victory against Franklin Regional on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe (6-0, 7-0) took a pair of singles matches and swept doubles action against Franklin Regional.
Carolina Walters defeated Ellen Liu, 6-1, 6-3 at second singles for the Lady Wildcats, while Avery Massaro toppled Hannah Zheng 6-3, 7-6 (2) at third singles.
Jenna Bell and Emily Pierce scored a victory at first doubles for the Lady Wildcats, defeating Sarah Gardner and Abby Krieger, 6-0, 6-1. Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky completed the doubles sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Aastha Ladini and Divya Hegde, 6-1, 6-3.
Hannah Yan grabbed Franklin Regional’s lone win with a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Addison Kemerer at first singles.
Bell and Kemerer will compete in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament for Greater Latrobe after winning and capturing third in the section, respectively last week. The Lady Wildcats, as a team, are back in action at Norwin, 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Also on Wednesday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ tennis team defeated Derry Area, 4-1, in Section 1-AA action. Derry Area will travel to Southmoreland on Monday for another section showdown.
“We were in most of the sets we played, however, we just couldn’t win the big points,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “At some point in the season, it stops becoming about x’s and o’s and starts becoming about the will to put your best foot forward match in and match out.
“That’s where we’re at right now. We keep making the same mistakes over and over and that has got to come to an end.”
Leah Perry scored the lone win for the Lady Trojans against GCC with a 6-2, 6-3 victory versus Gigi Pediconi at first singles.
GCC’s Katie Szekely defeated Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, while Ellie Losey bested Elizabeth Kott, 6-4, 6-4, at third singles for the Lady Centurions.
Bella DeRubeis and Taylor Guzik, of GCC topped Emily Main and Kelly Burd at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0. Also, GCC’s Juliette Steffensen and Emma Riley outlasted Derry Area’s Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 (7-5) at first doubles.
“Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick put up a hard-fought three-set match,” Tom Perry said. “I am proud of those two girls. They had their opportunities, but let things slip away in crucial moments.”
Greater Latrobe lost just two games in singles play against Penn-Trafford. Jenna Bell, the section champion, defeated Sarah Yamrick, 6-1, 6-0, at first singles, while Addison Kemerer, third place in the section, downed Marissa Setzenfand in straight games. Carolina Walters also defeated Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.
Greater Latrobe swept doubles action with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins. Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky defeated Kaia Conte and Lauren Burkley, while Casey Elder and Chloe Mihalcin swept Gianna Purpura and Stephanie McBarron.
The Lady Wildcats were perfect through two singles matches with identical 6-0, 6-0 wins, while also sweeping doubles action against Armstrong.
Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce won at first and second singles for Greater Latrobe, defeating Toby Atwood and Kayla Check, respectively. Deanna Mylant completed the singles sweep for Greater Latrobe with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at third singles.
Greater Latrobe’s Skyler Currie and Caynin Mulroy topped Jensen Stilitza and Gabby Doransky, 6-1, 1-6, 6-0 at first doubles. Sidnie Gentile and Sarah Thomson also bested Sophia Recupero and Abby Rodgers in straight games at second doubles for Greater Latrobe.
———
GREATER LATROBE 4,
FRANKLIN REGIONAL 1
SINGLES — Hannah Yan (FR) d. Addison Kemerer, 6-2, 7-5; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Ellen Liu, 6-1, 6-3; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-3, 7-6 (2)
DOUBLES — Jenna Bell-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sarah Gardner-Abby Krieger, 6-0, 6-1; Maya Jain-Reese Petrosky (Gr. Latrobe) d. Aastha Ladini-Divya Hegde, 6-1, 6-3.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
PENN-TRAFFORD 0
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-1, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Maya Jain-Reese Petrosky (Gr. Latrobe) d. Kaia Conte-Lauren Burkley, 6-0, 6-0; Casey Elder-Chloe Mihalcin (Gr. Latrobe) d. Gianna Purpura-Stephanie McBarron, 6-0, 6-0.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
ARMSTRONG 0
SINGLES — Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Toby Atwood, 6-0, 6-0; Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Kayla Check, 6-0, 6-0; Deanna Mylant (Gr. Latrobe) d. Ciara Anthony, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Skyler Currie-Caynin Mulroy (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jensen Stilitza-Gabby Doransky, 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; Sidnie Gentile-Sarah Thomson (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sophia Recupero-Abby Rodgers, 6-0, 6-0.
———
GBG. CENT. CATH. 4
DERRY AREA 1
SINGLES — Leah Perry (Derry Area) d. Gigi Pediconi, 6-2, 6-3; Katie Szekely (GCC) d. Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES — Juliette Steffensen-Emma Riley (GCC) d. Allison Johnston-Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Bella DeRubeis-Taylor Guzik (GCC) d. Emily Main-Kelly Burd, 6-2, 6-0.
