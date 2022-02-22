The Greater Latrobe Lady ’Cats are ready and waiting for their game tonight against Mars to open the first round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs.
“We are more than ready; we’ve been waiting since last Monday,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “We had a good week of practice. I think they are getting better every day, which is nice. 5A is loaded. There are probably 10 or 11 very good teams in 5A. I think with our exhibition schedule, it was fairly tough that we are ready to go for (tonight).”
The Lady ’Cats face the Fightin’ Planets who come into the game with an overall record of 17-5 and a section record of 9-3. Greater Latrobe finished the season with an overall mark of 17-3 and 11-1 in the section. This will be the first meeting of the teams in the 2021-22 season.
“We’ve seen about six or seven of their games on tape,” Burkardt said. “They are a good team. We are going to have to play well to beat them. It looks like they play mostly man-to-man, I’m happy with that if they play us man (to man). I think that we will be able to use our inside game a little bit more.”
Mars is a relatively young team that will face a Greater Latrobe team that returned five letterwinners, Bailey Watson, Camille Dominick, Emma Blair, Anna Rafferty and Elle Snyder, from a team that won its section last year for the first time in 14 years and reached the final four in the WPIAL playoffs.
A few of the keys Burkardt feels need to happen for his team to control Mars are centered around the defensive.
“I think we need to play good defense and rebound the ball,” he said. “We need to limit our turnovers.”
It is that total team effort that Burkardt is looking for against Mars. And his players seem to be stepping up at a critical time for Greater Latrobe to make a deep run into the playoffs.
“When we played at Penn-Trafford last Monday, and lately, everybody has been stepping up,” he said. “Everybody has a different job and a different role. They have all been doing them well and that is what is making us a better team.”
