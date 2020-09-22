The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team shut out Oakland Catholic for a 3-0 road victory during a WPIAL 2A, Division 2 matchup on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats applied early pressure during the first quarter but were unable to score. The second quarter stayed, 0-0, until senior Lauren Jones broke the deadlock with 20 seconds remaining to give the Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Jones and junior Alexa Jogun each scored in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away with a three-goal victory. Sophomore Abby Hart assisted on Jones’ second goal, while Jones provided the assist for Jogun’s goal.
Senior goalkeepers Marissa Novak and Gracie Blycheck combined for five saves along with strong defensive play to earn the shutout.
The Lady Wildcats finished with a 13-5 edge in shots, and a 7-6 lead in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe’s JV played to a 0-0 tie in its 25-minute game.
The Lady ‘Cats had a 6-0 advantage in shots as well as a 3-0 lead in corners. The Lady Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) host Division 2 WPIAL AA opponent Fox Chapel at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The JV game is set for 6:30 p.m.
