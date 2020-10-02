Maddie Delucio scored the lone goal for the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team during a 5-1 defeat versus Norwin, while Bella Schueltz’s hat trick led Ligonier Valley to a second consecutive win with a 6-3 victory against Uniontown Area.
Morgan Reilly assisted the Lady Wildcats’ goal during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup played Thursday at Rossi Field. Greater Latrobe fell to 2-3-1 in section play and overall.
The Lady Wildcats snapped a three-game unbeaten run after tying Penn-Trafford on Sept. 23 and picking a 2-0 win against Hempfield Area on Saturday and 7-0 victory at Taylor Allderdice, Tuesday.
In their first meeting this season, Greater Latrobe lost, 4-2, on the road against the Lady Knights. The Lady Wildcats led that game at halftime against the perennial contender in the WPIAL and the state, before the Lady Knights rallied for a two-goal victory.
In this one on Thursday, the Lady Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Delucio’s goal. Norwin scored before the half to make it a 3-1 game and added two more to set the final.
Greater Latrobe heads to Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh, Monday to face Taylor Allderdice in another key WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup.
The Lady Rams, meanwhile, pulled away for a three-goal win against visiting Uniontown Area during an exhibition match, Thursday.
The Lady Rams improved to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in section play.
Schueltz kicked off the scoring in the ninth minute off a free kick taken by Carol Woods. Ligonier Valley led 1-0 at halftime.
It took 90 seconds for Uniontown Area to tie the score, 1-1, in the second half.
However, Woods scored a penalty kick two minutes later, kickstarting a dominant second half performance in which the Lady Rams scored four more goals.
“For the second straight game, we had a bit of a sluggish first half and it didn’t matter cause we had a great second half,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang.
Tatum Hoffman then set up Schueltz’s second goal just one minute after the PK to make it 3-1. Two minutes later, Kaelyn Adams scored on her 17th birthday, finishing off an assist by Woods to make it 4-1.
Hoffman contributed another assist, this time setting up freshman Ella Pierce for her first varsity goal to make it 5-1, capping a four-goal run during an eight-minute span.
“When they tied the game so early in the second I immediately thought to myself, ‘Here’s where we see what kind of team we are, do we respond positively and get the lead back? Or do we fold and blow a winnable game?’” Vogelsang said. “Well in that eight minutes where we scored four times, it was pretty obvious what kind of team we are.”
With 20 minutes left, Uniontown Area scored a penalty kick to make it 5-2. Less than 90 seconds later, the Lady Rams answered as Hoffman picked up her third assist setting up Schueltz’s third goal to make it 6-2. Uniontown Area scored with 10 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.
Vogelsang lauded his three captains, Woods, Schueltz and Hoffman, for their leadership during the three-goal victory.
“I’ve learned over the years that generally teams are who their seniors are and we tonight showed that in the best possible way,” he said.
Ligonier Valley travels to Jeanette, 11 a.m. Saturday, before hosting Springdale on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Rams defeated Jeannette 5-0 earlier this season, and fell 8-0 to Springdale.
“We need to come out ready to go Saturday and not assume anything will be easy just cause we beat them once,” he said. “If we can do that, we can head back into our game versus Springdale, Monday with hopefully a lot more confidence and ready to give them a much better game than the first time we played them.”
