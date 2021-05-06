Jenna Tallman and Josie Straigis each homered during the Greater Latrobe softball team’s big seven-run first inning, as the Lady Wildcats extracted revenge against Penn-Trafford on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe scored seven runs in the opening frame en route to a 15-8 win against host Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 matchup.
“(This was a) great victory, but (we have) a lot of section games left,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin. “(We’re) starting to get the team to play as one all in mentality.”
The Lady Wildcats improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in section play, as Greater Latrobe handed Penn-Trafford (10-4, 8-1) its first section defeat this season. The Lady Warriors prevailed, 4-2, against Greater Latrobe on April 20 — a game in which the Lady Wildcats lost their top pitcher, Jordan Tallman, due to injury. The senior took a line-drive off of her wrist and suffered a bruised nerve. Her return is still uncertain at this point.
Greater Latrobe is now tied in the loss column with Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson (5-3, 3-1), with all three teams seeking the section title.
On Wednesday, Greater Latrobe took an early lead and added five runs in the third for a 12-0 advantage. However, Penn-Trafford scored a run in the third and five in the fourth to cut the deficit to six, 12-6. The Lady Wildcats tacked on three more runs in the seventh and held off Penn-Trafford’s last-inning, two-run rally for a seven-run victory.
Emily Schmucker collected four singles and scored three runs to guide Greater Latrobe offensively. Emma Blair recorded three singles and drove in three runs.
Jenna Tallman and Straigis each homered and doubled, combining to score four runs. Tallman drove in a team-high five runs, while Straigis drove in three.
Lauren Bisignani — whose walk-off home run lifted Greater Latrobe to a 5-4 section victory against Connellsville Area on Tuesday — had two singles, with an RBI and a run. Jordan Novak doubled and drove in two runs, while Sydney DeGram (one RBI), Alaura McHenry and Hannah Brewer each singled, as the trio combined for four runs.
Greater Latrobe pounded out 15 runs on 17 hits.
Straigis earned the mound win, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits over seven innings pitched. She also recorded two strikeouts and seven walks in 36 batters faced.
“Senior leadership was great backing up Josie, who pitched a great game,” Kovalcin said. “She was determined, efficient, hitting spots and location. Emma Blair was great behind the plate, and was a calming influence on Josie.”
Kylee Piconi led Penn-Trafford at the plate with three hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run. Brooke Cleland homered and drove in three runs. Allie Prady collected two hits and drove in a run for Penn-Trafford, which scored eight runs on nine hits.
Mia Smith suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits over two innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.
To lead off the first inning, DeGram walked and Schmucker later singled, which set up Jenna Tallman for a three-run blast. Blair, Bisignani and Brewer followed up with singles, and Straigis stepped up with a three-run homer, as the Lady Wildcats led, 7-0, early.
“First-inning focus was key,” Kovalcin said. “They came to the plate ready to succeed.”
Straigis and Novak doubled in the third inning, during which Greater Latrobe took a 12-0 lead, while DeGram also singled. Straigis, Grace Revitsky, DeGram, Schmucker and Jenna Tallman each scored during the team’s five-run third.
Penn-Trafford cut the deficit to 11 in the third. Cleland belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, as the Lady Warriors pulled within six, 12-6.
After two scoreless innings, Greater Latrobe added three runs in the top of the seventh. Novak then Schmucker singled, and both came around on Jenna Tallman’s two-run double. Jenna Tallman scored on Blair’s RBI-single.
Penn-Trafford mustered two runs in the final inning, but it wasn’t enough, as Greater Latrobe secured an avenging seven-run victory.
“Great victory, but we have a lot of section games left,” Kovalcin said. “We must continue to improve and advance effort at the plate and on defense. The ladies won a good game (Wednesday), but tomorrow is another game ... We must be prepared.”
Greater Latrobe hosts Gateway (0-8, 0-5) for a doubleheader section matchup, starting at 4 p.m. today. Gateway has been outscored by its opponents, 110-10, this season.
The Lady Wildcats have now won three in a row following its lone section loss against P-T. Greater Latrobe started the season 1-2 after three exhibitions, before picking up section wins against Area and Thomas Jefferson.
Greater Latrobe Penn-Traff. ab r h ab r h
DeGram 4 2 1 Yamrick 4 2 1 Watson 1 0 0 Prady 4 0 2 Novak 3 0 1 Cleland 4 1 1 McHenry 1 1 1 Little 0 0 0 Schmucker 5 3 4 Allen 0 0 0 Je. Tallman 5 3 2 Moorhead 4 1 0 Blair 5 0 3 Eisenhth 4 2 1 Weathertn 0 1 0 Piconi 4 1 3 Bisignani 5 1 2 B Pusateri 4 1 1 Brewer 4 1 1 Drotos 0 0 0 Straigis 4 1 2 Wright 0 1 0 Revitsky 4 1 0
Totals 41 15 17 Totals 36 8 9Gr. Latrobe 705 000 3 — 15 17 1Penn-Traff 001 500 2 — 9 9 0 Doubles: Je. Tallman, Straigis, Novak (GL) Triples: Piconi (P-T) Home Run: Je. Tallman, Straigis (GL); Cleland (P-T) Strikeouts by: Straigis-2 (GL); Smith-3 (P-T) Base on balls by: Straigis-7 (GL); Smith-2 (P-T) Winning pitcher: Josie Straigis Losing pitcher: Mia Smith
