A day after opening its season with a sweep, the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team edged visiting Penn-Trafford, 3-2, in a five-game thriller on Wednesday during a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 matchup.
The Lady Wildcats’ slow play and untimely errors led them to drop the first game, 11-25, but Greater Latrobe regrouped to win the second, 25-21. Greater Latrobe split the next two games with the Lady Warriors at 21-25 and 25-21, before winning the decisive final game, 15-10, in which the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 7-4 advantage.
Greater Latrobe improved to 2-0 overall and in section play. The Lady Wildcats defeated Gateway, 3-0, on Wednesday. Greater Latrobe faces Section 3 newcomer and WPIAL fifth-ranked Oakland Catholic 7:30 p.m., Saturday at home.
Emma Fenton led Greater Latrobe offensively for the second match in a row with 12 kills, while collecting three digs on the defensive side.
The outside hitting duo of Gracie Wetzel and Maya Krehlik each tallied six kills and one service ace. Anna Rafferty balanced Greater Latrobe’s scoring with five kills, while posting a team-high four blocks. Lilly Fenton and Emma Blair each had three kills.
Setters Emma and Lily Fenton called the plays for Greater Latrobe, posting 12 and 11 assists, respectively, while each tallying three digs. Sophomore Maya Krehlik led the Lady Wildcats with 11 digs on defense, followed by Bailey Watson with five.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity dropped a tightly-contested match in straight sets, 20-25 and 21-25.
Paige Watson led with three kills, while Giovanna Jones paced the defense with four digs. Ava Krehlik distributed four assists with one service ace.
