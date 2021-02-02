For a nearly two-quarter span, the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team held host Franklin Regional without a point during a 50-18 win in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 matchup on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats remain undefeated in section play (5-0) and improve to 6-1 overall.
Sophomore forward Emma Blair recorded another double-double, leading all scorers with 14 points. She also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Junior forward Anna Rafferty added 12 points.
Greater Latrobe squared off with the Lady Panthers (0-3, 0-4) in its season-opener and emerged victorious, 51-38, on Jan. 8. In that game, the Lady Wildcats eventually rallied for a 13-point win, despite trailing by four points at halftime.
But this time around, Greater Latrobe dealt with the Lady Panthers handedly during its 32-point win. Leading 12-5 after the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats outscored Franklin Regional, 22-0, in the second and 15-2 in the third. Greater Latrobe led 48-7 after three quarters.
The Lady Wildcats did not concede any points from the :03 mark in the first quarter until 18 seconds remained in the third.
Franklin Regional outscored Greater Latrobe, 11-2, in the fourth to set the final.
Greater Latrobe won its third game in a row, following a 48-16 exhibition triumph against Kiski Area on Saturday, and a 59-31 victory versus section-foe Greensburg Salem on Jan. 25.
The Lady Wildcats host Armstrong, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a non-conference matchup.
Following Saturday’s 32-point rout, Greater Latrobe picked up where it left off against Franklin Regional, combining high pressure defense and solid post play to spoil the Lady Panthers’ senior night.
In the first quarter, senior guard Lexi Weatherton started things off by jumping the passing lane with a steal for a breakaway layup.
Greater Latrobe then used its size advantage inside to take an 8-0 lead midway through the quarter. Rafferty led the way in the quarter scoring six points, while Emma Blair added four.
The trend continued in the second quarter for the Lady Wildcats while adding some strong guard play to complement the high pressure defense and inside play.
Blair, Rafferty and fellow junior Lizzy Planinsek combined for 12 points in the paint in the second, while freshman guard Elle Snyder came in off the bench to add seven.
Greater Latrobe held its opponent scoreless in the second quarter for a second consecutive game.
Trailing 33-5, Franklin Regional came out in the third quarter pressing in hopes to turn the tide. But the Lady Wildcats were prepared for it and quickly broke the press in consecutive possessions to give themselves a 32-point lead and force a running-clock mercy rule just 30 seconds into the half. Greater Latrobe also forced a mercy rule against Kiski Area.
The Lady Wildcats got balanced scoring in the third, including baskets by seniors Rachel Ridilla and Weatherton, juniors Rafferty and Bailey Watson, and sophomores Blair and Camille Dominick.
Greater Latrobe controlled the glass Monday night, out-rebounding Franklin Regional, 39-18.
——— GREATER LATROBE (50)
Vitula 1-0-2; Snyder 3-1-7; Burkhard 0-0-0; Ridilla 1-0-2; McNeil 0-0-0; Watson 1-0-2; Rafferty 5-2-12; Weatherton 2-0-4; Li. Planinsek 1-0-2; Dominick 2-0-5; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Blair 7-0-14; Dupilka 0-0-0. Totals, 23-3(6)—50
FRANKLIN REGIONAL (18)
Schirmer 0-0-0; Penrod 0-0-0; Kelly 1-0-3; M Brush 2-0-5; A Brush 1-2-4; Baldy 0-0-0; Musto 1-0-3; Patberg 1-0-2; Reitz 0-0-0; Sadoski 0-0-0; Holt 0-0-0; Keough 0-0-0; Nardo 0-1-1. Totals, 6-3(4)—18
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 12 21 15 2 — 50 Fr. Regional 5 0 2 11 — 18
Three-point field goals: M Bush, Kelly, Musto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.