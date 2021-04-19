A pair of solo home runs and Jordan Tallman’s 15 strikeouts propelled the Greater Latrobe softball team to a 3-0 win against host Connellsville Area in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 matchup on Friday.
Emily Schmucker and Bailey Watson each homered, while Jordan Tallman tossed a one-hit complete game, as the Lady Wildcats improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in section play.
Jordan Tallman led Greater Latrobe to a 2-0 section-opening win against Thomas Jefferson last Wednesday, allowing two hits and no runs, fanning 18 batters. The senior has recorded 49 strikeouts in her last three outings.
The Lady Wildcats opened the season with a no-hit, 16-run win at Belle-Vernon Area, before falling to Norwin in extras and Canon-McMillan, 7-6, despite a late rally. Greater Latrobe has now won two in a row, with wins against Thomas Jefferson and Connellsville Area. Greater Latrobe hosts Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
Greater Latrobe scored two runs in the fourth and added an insurance run in the seventh for the shutout win. The Lady Wildcats managed three runs on four hits, while holding the Lady Falcons scoreless on one hit.
Schmucker led off the fourth with a solo home run to left field. The next batter, Jenna Tallman, walked, and came around on a wild throw when Emma Blair reached with a bunt, providing the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Watson’s seventh-inning solo home run to center field capped Greater Latrobe’s three-run victory.
Losing pitcher Jena Hixson went seven innings, with five strikeouts and four walks, allowing three runs on four hits.
Greater Latrobe’s JV team won 16-0 in three innings against hitless Connellsville Area.
Kayla Willins earned the win, pitching two innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Josie Straigis faced three batters in relief, striking out two.
Alanna Thiel led the Lady Wildcats offensively, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Corrine Wright and Kayla Williams each singled twice and drove in two runs for Greater Latrobe, which scored 16 runs on 12 hits.
———
Greater Latrobe Connellsville ab r h ab r h
Novak 3 0 0 Kinneer 3 0 0 Bisignani 2 0 0 Hixson 2 0 1 Schmucker 3 1 1 King 3 0 0 Je. Tallman 1 1 0 Davis 3 0 0 Blair 3 0 2 Burd 2 0 0 Jo. Tallman 3 0 0 Jansen 3 0 0 Straigis 2 0 0 Orndoff 3 0 0 DeGram 1 0 0 McClean 2 0 0 Watson 3 1 1 Wilson 2 0 0 Revitsky 2 0 0 Adams 0 0 0 Henigin 1 0 0
Totals 24 3 4 Totals 23 0 1Gr. Latrobe 000 200 1 — 3 4 4Connellsville 000 000 0 — 0 1 4 Home Run: Schmucker, Watson (GL) Strikeouts by: Jo. Tallman-15 (GL); Hixson-5 (CA) Base on balls by: Jo. Tallman-2 (GL); Hixson-4 (CA) Winning pitcher: Jordan Tallman Losing pitcher: Jena Hixson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.