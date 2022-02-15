Emma Blair scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to lead Greater Latrobe (17-3) to 56-38 exhibition victory over Penn-Trafford (12-9) Monday.
Blair helped contribute to a Lady Cats’ 19-point first quarter against the host Warriors’ 12 points.
Camille Dominick also hit the first of her two three-pointers in the first to bolster Greater Latrobe’s lead.
The Lady Cats’ offense continued into the second quarter where Elle Snyder hit two three-pointers, along with a couple of foul shots to help extend Greater Latrobe’s lead to 34-22 going into halftime.
Wildcat senior center Anna Rafferty had the hot hand scoring eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, pushing Greater Latrobe to a 48-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
Elle Snyder also finished in double-digits for Greater Latrobe netting 12 points.
Olivia Pepple led Penn-Trafford with 15 points.
The game concludes Greater Latrobe’s regular season.
———
Greater Latrobe (56)
Blair 9-0-18; Rafferty 7-2-16; Snyder 4-2-12; Dominick 3-0-8; Berk 1-0-2; Totals, 20-4(4)—56
Penn-Trafford (38)
Pepple 4-2-15; Suman 3-0-6; Palladino 2-0-5; Setzenfand 1-0-2; Piconi 1-0-2; Marton 1-1-3; Piper 2-0-5. Totals, 8-3(6)—38 Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 19 15 14 8 — 56 PT 12 10 7 8 — 38 Three-point field goals: GL: Snyder, Dominick-2; DA: Peeple-4; Pieper-1
