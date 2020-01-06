PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t have their best on Sunday against the Florida Panthers.
Blame it on the injury situation, blame it on out-of-country travel, blame it on the fact that the Penguins dropped the puck against the Panthers less than 24 hours after finishing another road game.
Whatever the case, the Panthers managed a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.
“I just don’t think we had the juice that we have had in a number of games this year,” Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan said. “One of the challenges of this league is the grind of the schedule.
“Good teams just need to understand how to manage those games. I thought we could’ve done a better job in not putting ourselves in difficult circumstances.”
The Penguins were faced with a difficult circumstance entering Sunday’s game.
It was a 5 p.m. faceoff against the Panthers on Sunday, two hours earlier than a normal start time. Sunday’s game also came off the heels of an overtime win at Montreal, one that ended roughly 20 hours before faceoff against the Panthers, which included travel from Canada.
“It’s tough coming from Montreal with the travel and then the customs that we had to clear,” said goaltender Tristan Jarry, who stayed in Pittsburgh to prepare for Sunday’s game.
“Coming from a 5 o’clock game, it’s just mustering up as much energy as you can and trying to get a good start out of it.”
In all, Pittsburgh played three games in a four-day span and prepares to leave for a road trip beginning Tuesday at Vegas.
“You have to give guys in this room credit,” forward Jared McCann said. “We’ve been battling with injuries and everything this year. I know it’s not an excuse, but we just have to keep moving forward.”
Captain Sidney Crosby missed his 25th game because of core muscle surgery in November, but he’s been skating individually and with the team recently. All-Star Jake Guentzel had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss four-to-six months while forward Nick Bjugstad, defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz remain out.
“I think anytime a guy goes down, it’s a little bit difficult at times to get your bearings and get your chemistry and make up for it,” forward Bryan Rust said. “But give credit to the guys in this room. We’ve done a really good job all year of that. Obviously, we didn’t have our best game (Sunday), but we just have to learn from it and move on.”
McCann scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh, his 11th of the season. Jarry stopped 31 shots for the Penguins, who entered on a five-game point streak.
Pittsburgh previously had wins in eight and points in nine of the last 10 games. Jarry lost his second straight start for the first time since losing three straight from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4.
Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly scored first-period goals for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman put it out of reach in the third period and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-net goal to complete the scoring. Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots for the Panthers.
Vatrano opened the scoring for Florida just 2:28 into the game. He got around Kris Letang for a partial breakaway, bounced a backhander off Jarry’s pads and poked the rebound across the line.
But McCann tied it for the Penguins just 1:24 later. He took a pass from Dominik Simon and snapped a blocker-side wrist shot behind Driedger to finish a two-on-one.
Florida regained the lead, 2-1, at 10:44 of the first when Connolly beat Jarry with an under-the-bar, glove-side wrist shot from the slot.
Jarry did his best to keep it a one-goal game with a highlight-reel, side-to-side blocker save on Aaron Ekblad. Pittsburgh had a chance to tie it before the end of the second period with a penalty, but Evgeni Malkin took a slashing penalty 26 seconds later, negating the power play.
Hoffman scored the clincher at 8:52 of the third period. His wrist shot from just above the top right circle handcuffed Jarry, beating him high and to the glove side.
“We definitely had our chances to stay in the game and win,” Rust said. “We had some chances to score, but unfortunately they won that one.”
NOTES: Florida won in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014. The Penguins had 11 wins and points in 14 of 16 against the Panthers dating to Dec. 20, 2014. Pittsburgh also previously won eight straight and 16 of 17 at home against the Panthers. ... Malkin is one assist from tying Jaromir Jagr for third in the franchise’s career assists list with 640. ... Letang is three assists from becoming the first defenseman in franchise history to 400 assists. ... Sullivan has 199 career wins. He did not disclose if Crosby would travel with the Penguins for their three-game road trip. The Penguins have won 15 of 25 games without Crosby. ... Pittsburgh previously had wins in 12 and points in 15 of 16 home games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.