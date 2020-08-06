The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball league will kick off its 21st season tonight.
The season begins with a game between Pinnacle Auto Sales and Watt’s Mack, 7 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park. Action continues with four games this weekend at the same venue.
The league features 165 players ranging from 40-to-83-years old playing on 12 teams sponsored by 12 local businesses. Games are played at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League complex at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Through Aug. 23, games will be played Thursday and Friday starting at 7 p.m., in addition to two games on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m., and Sunday games at 2 and 5 p.m. After Aug. 23, games will be played 7 p.m. Thursday, in addition to 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The league, initially started by Gib Stemmler and Denny Johns, started in 2000 with eight teams. That number grew as high as 14 teams and it’s been at 12 for the past six or seven years. The league averages 150-to-170 players per year, and it’s estimated that 1,000 or more players have participated throughout the last 20 years. There are currently about 10 individuals who have played or managed since the league’s inception.
About 10 or 11 years ago, a second league, the 55-older Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League came from the 40-and-older league. The senior league, which started with just two teams, has continued to grow and now contains seven teams. There are currently about 100 players participating with about 30 playing in both leagues. Games are played at John’s Field in New Derry, Derry Area High School and Shrum Field off Route 217. All games are played 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
While the majority of players participating in both leagues reside in Westmoreland County, many still travel from surrounding counties to play.
L-DOT league officers are Terry Giannini (president), Bob Nolan (vice president), Tim Donaldson (secretary and treasurer) and Rich Laick, player representative.
---
Latrobe-Derry Area
Old-Timers League
Teams
National League – Dino’s Sports Lounge, Heat Siphon, Latrobe Center Distributing, Nut House, Palko’s Auto Repair, Watt’s Mack
American League – Billy’s Silkscreening, C&M Seal Coating, Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant, Pinnacle Auto Sales, Pit Stop, White’s Plumbing
League Schedule
(at Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Thursday, Aug. 6
Pinnacle vs. Watt’s Mack, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Pit Stop vs. Palko’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Palombo’s vs. Nut House, 1 p.m.
C&M vs. LCD, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Billy’s vs. Heat Siphon, 2 p.m.
White’s vs. Dino’s, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Pinnacle vs. Dino’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Nut House vs. Billy’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
White’s vs. Watt’s Mack, 1 p.m.
Palko’s vs. Palombo’s, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
LCD vs. Pit Stop, 2 p.m.
C&M vs. Heat Siphon, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Pit Stop vs. White’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Billy’s vs. C&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
LCD vs. Dino’s, 1 p.m.
Palko’s vs. Heat Siphon, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Nut House vs. Watt’s Mack, 2 p.m.
Palombo’s vs. Pinnacle, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Heat Siphon vs. Dino’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Pit Stop vs. Billy’s, 1 p.m.
White’s vs. Pinnacle, 4 p.m.
Palko’s vs. Nut House, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Watt’s Mack vs. LCD, 2 p.m.
C&M vs. Palombo’s, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Heat Siphon vs. LCD, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Watt’s Mack vs. Palko’s, 1 p.m.
Palombo’s vs. White’s, 4 p.m.
Pit Stop vs. C&M, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Billy’s vs. Pinnacle, 2 p.m.
Dino’s vs. Nut House, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
LCD vs. Palko’s 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Heat Siphon vs. Nut House, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle vs. C&M, 4 p.m
Dino’s vs. Watt’s Mack, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Palombo’s vs. Pit Stop, 2 p.m.
White’s vs. Billy’s, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Billy’s vs. Palombo’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
C&M vs. White’s, 1 p.m.
Nut House vs. LCD, 4 p.m.
Watt’s vs. Heat Siphon, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept 20
Dino’s vs. Palko’s, 2 p.m.
Pinnacle vs. Pit Stop. 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Nut House vs. White’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Dino’s vs. Billy’s, 1 p.m.
Heat Siphon vs. Pit Stop, 4 p.m.
LCD vs. Palombo’s, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Palko’s vs. Pinnacle, 2 p.m.
Watt’s Mack vs. C&M, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.