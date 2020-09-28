The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League playoffs is set to begin on Wednesday.
Two games will take place on Wednesday, followed by two more on Thursday, a pair on Saturday and two on Sunday.
Palko’s Auto will kick off the playoffs 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Heat Siphon, while Billy’s faces C&M Seal Coating in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap. Pit Stop meets Palombo’s 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while Nut House and Watt’s square off in the 7:30 p.m. contest.
The Nut House and Watt’s Mack winner will face Dino’s Sports Lounge, 1 p.m. Saturday. The Palko’s and Heat Siphon winner squares off against Latrobe Center Distributing, 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Pit Stop and Palombo’s winner faces Pinnacle 2 p.m. Sunday, while the winner between Billy’s and C&M squares off against White’s Plumbing, 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The National League semifinals take place, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, while the American League semifinals are the same day at 7:30 p.m. The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League championship is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Dino’s Sports Lounge remains perfect heading into the playoffs following a victory against Billy’s Silk Screening this weekend.
Pinnacle Auto Sales, Pit Stop, Latrobe Center Distributing and C&M Seal Coating also scored victories this weekend. Pinnacle defeated Palko’s Auto Repair, Pit Stop bested Heat Siphon and LCD beat Palombo’s. C&M also downed Watt’s Mack this weekend.
Dino’s 10,
Billy’s 2
Dino’s Sports Lounge remains undefeated following an eight-run victory against Billy’s Silk Screening.
Dino’s (8-0) led 4-1 through the first inning and scored six of the game’s final seven runs to set the final.
Mike Johnson singled three times and scored a run to pace Dino’s at the plate. Bobby Joe and Dino DeCario both singled twice and scored, while Gene Shine had a hit and two runs. Chuck Person singled and scored, while Al Zerbini and Lance Harry both scored twice for Dino’s, which pounded out 10 runs on 11 hits.
Dave Maier led Billy’s (3-5) offensively with two hits, including a double, while Bill Churma singled twice. Keith Derk also singled and scored for Billy’s, which produced two runs on eight hits.
Lance Harry struck out four and walked one for the victory. John Brown fanned five and walked three in the loss.
Pinnacle 7,
Palko’s 3
One big inning helped Pinnacle Auto Sales to a four-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Pinnacle (6-2) led 1-0 before a four-run fourth made it a 5-0 game, which was enough for the victory.
Trace Bocan led the Pinnacle attack with two hits, including a home run, while Ron Funk singled twice and scored two runs. Scott Bowman singled twice and scored, while Bill Carrera also contributed a pair of singles. Steve Eperesi doubled and scored, while Pat Flynn singled and crossed for Pinnacle, which produced seven runs on 12 hits.
Bob Harr and Dave McNichol both singled and scored to pace Pinnacle (0-8) at the plate. Dave Dobbs doubled for Pinnacle, which scored three runs on six hits.
Pat Flynn was the winning pitcher with one strikeout. Bob Ankney took the loss with three strikeouts and zero walks.
Pit Stop 9,
Heat Siphon 8
Pit Stop scored a walk-off victory against Heat Siphon with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Heat Siphon (5-3) scored four runs in the fourth, while Pit Stop (3-5) produced five runs in the fifth as the game was tied, 8-8, through six innings. Pit Stop scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
John Amatucci led Pit Stop offensively with two hits, including a double, while Pat Laughlin singled twice and crossed three times. Rege Sofranko and Andy Werner both singled twice, while Don Trimble also added a hit and two runs. John Boyle, Brian Bearer and Doug Smartnick all singled and scored for Pit Stop, which pounded out nine runs on 13 hits.
Jeff Miele guided Heat Siphon offensively with three singles and two runs, while Jason Bush also singled three times and crossed. Greg Vucina added two hits, including a double and four runs, while Nick Ciocco singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which posted eight runs on 12 hits.
John Boyle was the winning pitcher, despite walking seven. Gary Takitch fanned two and walked one in defeat.
Lat. Cent. Dist. 8,
Palombo’s 2
An early surge helped Latrobe Center Distributing to a six-run victory against Palombo’s.
Palombo’s (5-3) put up the first run of the game, but LCD (6-2) scored eight of the next nine to pull away for the win.
Mark Proviano guided the LCD attack with two hits, including a double and two runs scored, while Dave Capozzi and Forrest Thomas both singled and scored. Anthony Coletti scored twice for LCD, which put up eight runs on seven hits.
Scott Roble led Palombo’s at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Leo Hoopes also doubled and scored for Palombo’s, which produced two runs on five hits.
Capozzi was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk. John Copper fanned one and walked seven in defeat.
C&M Seal Coat. 19,
Watt’s Mack 4
C&M Seal Coating scored in every inning but one for a big 15-run victory against Watt’s Mack.
C&M (3-5) scored five runs in the second and sixth innings, in addition to a seven-run third during the lopsided win.
Bob Strom led the hit parade with four singles and a run, while Chad Rafferty contributed three hits, including a double and two runs. Josh Knight added two hits, including a triple and three runs, while Dave Daum also scored two hits, including a double and three runs. Mike Golkosky and Bob Walters both had two singles and combined for three runs, while Moe Bolen and Dan Soisson combined for two hits and five runs. Pat Hoffman also crossed twice for C&M, which pounded out 19 runs on 18 hits.
Jatawn Williams led Watt’s Mack (2-6) offensively with two singles and a run, while Jeff Rhoades singled and scored. Shawn Alesi also doubled for Watt’s Mack, which produced four runs on six hits.
Daum was the winning pitcher with two walks. Eric Lebo was the losing pitcher.
———
LCD 032 300 0 — 8 7 3Polombo’s 101 000 0 — 2 5 2 Doubles: Proviano (L); Hoopes, Roble (P) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-5, Vaughn-5 (L); Henry-4, Copper-1, Roble-1, Downs-1 (P) Base on balls by: Capozzi-1, Vaughn-0 (L); Copper-7, Roble-3, Downs-0, Henry-2 (P) Winning pitcher: Capozzi (L) Losing pitcher: Copper (P)
Heat Siphon 101 411 0 — 8 12 4Pit Stop 002 051 1 — 9 13 4 Doubles: Vucina (H); Amatucci (P) Strikeouts by: Werner-2, Boyle-0 (P); Takitch-2, Bush-2 (H) Base on balls by: Boyle-7, Werner-2 (P) Takitch-1, Bush-0 (H) Winning pitcher: Boyle (P) Losing pitcher: Takitch (H)
Palko’s 000 001 2 — 3 6 0Pinnacle 100 411 0 — 7 12 3 Doubles: Dobbs (PA); Eperesi (PI) Home runs: Bocan (PI) Strikeouts by: Bowman-2, Loutzenhizer-2, Flynn-1, Bocan-1 (PI); Ankney-3, Kircher-2 (PA) Base on balls by: Flynn-0, Bocan-0, Bowman-0, Loutzenhizer-0 (PI); Kircher-1, Ankney-0 (PA) Winning pitcher: Flynn (PI) Losing pitcher: Ankney (PA)
Watt’s 011 002 0 — 4 6 3CM 157 105 — 19 18 5 Doubles: Alesi (W); Daum, Rafferty (CM) Triples: Knight (CM) Strikeouts by: Rafferty-1, Daum-0, Knight-0 (CM); Lebo-0, Stump--0, Fry-0, Petit-0, Rhodes-0 (W) Base on balls by: Daum-2, Rafferty-0, Knight-0 (CM); Petit-3, Stump-3, Lebo-0, Fry-0, Rhodes-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Daum (CM) Losing pitcher: Lebo (W)
Dino’s 400 123 0 — 10 11 1Billy’s 100 010 0 — 2 8 2 Doubles: Maier (B) Strikeouts by: Harry-4, Pennesi-2 (D); Brown-5, Maier-3, Churna-1 (B) Base on balls by: Harry-1, Pennesi-1 (D); Churna-4, Brown-3, Maier-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Harry (D) Losing pitcher: Brown (B)
