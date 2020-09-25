Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers had four pitchers combine to toss a one-hitter during a 12-4 victory against Redinger and Sons on Wednesday in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
L-DOT (4-1) led by 10 runs after two innings and tacked on two more in the fifth, while Redinger scored four runs in the sixth off one hit.
Nine L-DOT batters recorded hits, as Nick Antus led the way with two singles and two runs scored. Zach Stott and Tony Massari each singled twice and crossed the plate once. Hayden Porterfield doubled and scored a run, while Clay Petrosky singled and crossed twice. Jake Albaugh, Alex Woodring and Micahel Naggy each singled and scored for L-DOT, which plated 12 runs on 12 hits.
Jack Stynchula recorded Redinger’s lone single.
Stott was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts. Four L-DOT pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and eight walks, allowing four runs off just one hit. Peyton Ley walked four in defeat.
———
Redinger 000 004 0 — 4 1 3L-DOT 370 020 x — 12 12 6 Doubles: Porterfield (L) Strikeouts by: Stott-3, Porterfield-3, R. Smith-1, N. Smith-0 (L); Leg-0, Fulton-2, Davis-3 (R) Base on balls by: Stott-0, Porterfield-2, R. Smith-1, N. Smith-5 (L); Leg-4, Fulton-1, Davis-2 (R) Winning pitcher: Zach Stott Losing pitcher: Peyton Leg
