Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers, Frederick Funeral Home and Krinock Painting notched wins in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action over the weekend.
L-DOT downed Army-Navy, while Frederick defeated Evergreen. Krinock also bested Hamacher for a victory this weekend.
L-DOT 7,
Army-Navy 1
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter during a six-run victory against Army-Navy.
The score was tied, 1-1, after two innings, until L-DOT (7-1) scored six runs over a four-inning span to set the final.
Jake Rosenbaugh picked up the win, with four strikeouts and four walks. Alex Woodring, Lane Harry and Clay Petrosky combined four seven strikeouts and three walks during Krinock’s two-hit bid.
Zach Stott, Jake Albaugh, Will Harr and Rosenbaugh each singled and scored a run for L-DOT, which produced seven runs off five hits. Cooper Basciano led Army-Navy (5-2-1) with two singles.
Jacob Cramer suffered the loss, with zero strikeouts and four walks.
Frederick 14,
Evergreen 3
Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, Frederick Funeral Home broke out for 14 runs over the next three innings to earn an 11-run win against Evergreen Insurance.
Jaden Alesi guided Frederick (6-2) at the plate with two singles and two runs scored. Tyler Ross hit a two-bagger and scored three runs, and Nico Mazzoni doubled and plated two runs. Tyler Fazekas also doubled and scored a run for Frederick, which pounded out 14 runs off nine hits.
Eric Batista singled and crossed the plate once for Evergreen (5-3).
Fazekas fanned four and walked one to pick up the win. Adam Moreland struck out four and walked five during the loss.
Krinock 7,
Hamacher 5
Krinock Painting survived a late rally by Hamacher Contracting to collect a two-run victory.
Krinock (4-3-1) led, 2-1, after three innings, and produced runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Hamacher (1-5-2) scored a four-run fifth to pull within a run, but Krinock withstood the comeback.
Clark Harr led Krinock at the plate with two hits, including a triple and two runs scored. Rayce King doubled twice and scored a run, while Lucas Ray singled twice and plated two runs for Krinock, which scored eight runs off seven hits.
Tyler Smith and Ryan Baughman each singled and scored a run to lead Hamacher at the plate.
Daniel Calabrace earned the win, with three strikeouts and zero walks. Nate Papuga had two strikeouts and two walks in defeat.
———
LDOT 102 103 0 — 7 5 0Army-Navy 010 000 0 — 1 2 1 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Rosenbaugh-4, Woodring-2, Harry-5, Petrosky-0 (L); Cramer-0, Struble-4, Jeffery-2, Basciano-2, Hill-0 (A) Base on balls by: Rosenbaugh-4, Woodring-0, Harry-3, Petrosky-0 (L); Cramer-4, Struble-4, Jeffery-1, Basciano-0, Hill-3 (A) Winning pitcher: Jake Rosenbaugh Losing pitcher: Jacob Cramer
Frederick 035 600 0 — 14 9 0Evergreen 300 000 0 — 3 3 4 Doubles: T. Fazekas, Ross, Mazzoni (F); Batista (E) Strikeouts by: J. Fazekas-4, Mazzoni-2, Henry-3, Michaels-3 (F); Moreland-4, Cole-4, Batista-3 (E) Base on balls by: J. Fazekas-1, Mazzoni-4, Henry-1, Michaels-1 (F); Moreland-5, Cole-0, Batista-0 (E) Winning pitcher: Josh Fazekas Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
Hamacher 001 040 0 — 5 2 2Krinock 200 401 x — 7 8 1 Doubles: King-2 (K) Triple: Harr (K) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-3 (K); Papuga-2 (H) Base on balls by: Calabrace-0 (K); Papuga-2 (H) Winning pitcher: Daniel Calabrace Losing pitcher: Nate Papuga
