Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers went to work for a big 15-2 victory against Army-Navy during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game played Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
L-DOT (2-1) scored three times in the first and twice more in the second and third innings for an early 7-0 lead. Army-Navy (1-1) scored its two runs in the fourth before L-DOT closed it out with four runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Zach Stott guided L-DOT at the plate with three singles and two runs scored, while Clay Petrosky singled twice and crossed two times. Jake Shaw doubled and scored two times, while Tony Massari, Cole Zezzo and Hayden Porterfield all doubled and crossed. Nick Antus, Jake Albaugh and Jacob Rosenbaugh all singled and scored for for L-DOT, which pounded out 15 runs on 13 hits.
Petrosky was the winner on the hill with one strikeout and two walks. Four L-DOT pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and five walks, allowing two runs on just three hits.
Cooper Basciano, Mason Seftas and Ethan Goughenour all singled for Army-Navy. Jacob Cramer struck out one and walked five in defeat.
L-DOT 322 044 0 — 15 13 1Army-Navy 000 200 0 — 2 3 4 Doubles: Massari, Zezzo, Shaw, Porterfield (L) Strikeouts by: Petrosky-1, Rosenbaugh-5, Smith-1, Albaugh-3 (L); Cramer-1, C Basciano-3, Struble-1, Seftas-2, Vacha-1 (A) Base on balls by: Petrosky-2, Rosenbaugh-1, Smith-2, Albaugh-0 (L); Cramer-5, C Basciano-1, Struble-0, Seftas-1, Vacha-2 (A) Winning pitcher: Petrosky Losing pitcher: Cramer
