Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers scored victories against Dairy Queen and Frederick Funeral Home in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball play.
L-DOT improved to 6-1, while Dairy Queen remained winless at 0-6 overall. Frederick dropped to 3-2 following the loss.
L-DOT 7,
Dairy Queen 0
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers used a solid pitching effort from Zach Stott and Hayden Porterfield to shut out Dairy Queen.
The duo tossed a one-hit shutout, as Stott earned the win. Porterfield fanned six without issuing a walk, while Stott gave out one free pass.
Cole Zezzo led the offense with two hits, including a triple and a run. Clay Petrosky also contributed two hits, including a double and two runs, as L-DOT produced seven runs on six hits.
Jake Lloyd had the lone Dairy Queen hit. He also took the mound loss with three strikeouts and zero walks.
L-DOT 9,
Frederick 3
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers broke a tie for a six-run victory against Frederick.
L-DOT and Frederick were tied 1-1. But L-DOT scored the next eight runs, including a five-run third inning.
Petrosky totaled two singles and three runs to lead the L-DOT offense. Tony Massari also singled twice, while Nick Antus and Jake Albaugh both singled and scored. Porterfield also scored two runs for L-DOT, which put up nine runs on six hits.
Josh Fazekas led Frederick with a single and a run. Andy Person also doubled for Frederick, which came through with two runs on three hits.
Jacob Rosborough fanned five and didn’t walk a batter for the win. Nate Lemmon struck out three and walked three in defeat.
———
D. Queen 000 000 0 — 0 1 4L-DOT 106 000 0 — 7 6 0 Doubles: Petrosky (L) Triples: Zezzo (L) Strikeouts by: Stott-0, Porterfield-6 (L); Lloyd-3, Boyle-1, Moore-0 (D) Base on balls by: Stott-1, Porterfield-0 (L); Lloyd-0, Boyle-4, Moore-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Zach Stott Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Frederick 100 011 0 — 3 3 6L-DOT 105 300 0 — 9 6 5 Doubles: Person (F) Strikeouts by: Rosborough-5, Petrosky-4, Albaugh-4, Shaw-0 (L); Lemmon-3, Fazekas-3, Mazzoni-3 (F) Base on balls by: Rosborough-0, Petrosky-1, Albaugh-3, Shaw-1 (L); Lemmon-3, Fazekas-1, Mazzoni-0 (F) Winning pitcher: Jacob Rosborough Losing pitcher: Nate Lemmon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.