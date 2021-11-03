A final-inning surge allowed Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers to defeat Army-Navy, 7-4, and capture the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball championship title.
Army-Navy opened the scoring in the bottom of the third and produced runs in the next two innings for a 4-2 lead through five complete. But Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers surged to the championship title with a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Lane Harry and Matt Macey led the L-DOT surge, both with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Tony Massari added a hit and two runs, while Jake Shaw crossed twice for L-DOT, which put up seven runs on seven hits.
Alek Skwirut paced Army-Navy offensively with a double and a run scored. Army-Navy was limited to four runs on just two hits.
Hayden Porterfield earned the championship mound win with six strikeouts and one walk. Josh Vacha suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
———
L-DOT Army-Navy ab r h ab r h
Harry 3 1 2 Cramer 2 0 0 Albaugh 3 1 0 Wasnick 3 1 0 Massari 2 2 1 Caraini 3 0 0 Shaw 1 2 0 Bazala 1 0 0 Macey 2 1 2 Hill 1 0 0 Porterfld 2 0 1 Skwirut 2 1 1 Stott 3 0 1 Goughnur 2 0 0 Zezzo 3 0 0 Vacha 2 0 0 Naggy 1 0 0 Soich 1 1 0 Spillar 1 0 0 Barthlmew 2 1 0 Hugus 2 0 0 Smail 2 0 0 Jacbsky 2 0 0 Hoke 2 0 0 Forbes 2 0 0 Lazrchik 2 0 0 Pesc-Kube 1 0 0 Snyder 2 0 1
Totals 28 7 7 Totals 27 4 2L-DOT 000 020 5 — 7 7 4Arm-Nav 002 110 0 — 4 2 3 Doubles: Harry, Macey (L); Skwirut (A) Strikeouts by: Porterfield-6, Harry-1, Albaugh-3, Stott-2, Shaw-1, Macey-3 (L); Vacha-2, Cramer-3, Wasnick-5, Caraini-2, Lazarchik-1 (A) Base on balls by: Porterfield-1, Harry-0, Albaugh-2, Stott-1, Shaw-0, Macey-0 (L); Vacha-1, Cramer-2, Wasnick-2, Caraini-3, Lazarchik-0 (A) Winning pitcher: Hayden Porterfield Losing pitcher: Josh Vacha
