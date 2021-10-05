The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers and Collision Shoppe played to a 4-4 tie during a fall ball game played on Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
L-DOT led 2-1 until Collision Shoppe produced three runs in the bottom of the fifth. L-DOT scored two in the final two innings to forge the tie.
Jake Shaw tripled twice and scored for L-DOT, while Tony Massari added two hits, including a double. Matt Macy and Hayden Porterfield both singled and scored for L-DOT, which put up four runs on nine hits.
Jacob Hollick singled and scored to guide Collision Shoppe at the plate.
Shaw was the winning pitcher. Parker Hollick struck out five and walked one in defeat.
———
L-DOT 010 101 1 — 4 9 0Coll. Shoppe 010 030 0 — 4 4 3 Doubles: Massari (L) Triples: Shaw-2 (L) Strikeouts by: Shaw-1, Naggy-0, Stott-1, Porterfield-5, Jacobsky-3, Harry-3 (L); P. Hollick-5, Legg-5, Garia-2, Stynchula-3, J. Hollick-2 (C) Base on balls by: Shaw-0, Naggy-2, Stott-0, Porterfield-6, Jacobsky-0, Harry-0 (L); P. Hollock-1, Legg-0, Garia-1, Stynchula-0, J. Hollick-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Jake Shaw Losing pitcher: Parker Hollick
