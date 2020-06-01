The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is expected to begin play on Friday, June 5.
The Teener League, like other local youth athletic associations, hasn’t played because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The organization generally begins its season in early April.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that local counties, including Westmoreland and Allegheny, will move into the green phase of reopening the state from the current pandemic, clearing the way for the Teener League, and other local baseball organizations to begin its respective seasons.
“We are excited that Westmoreland County is going to the green phase on June 5, and therefore allowing us to begin baseball,” Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League President Dean Watt said. “I know that the managers, coaches and especially the kids are excited to get the season started.
The Teener League season is set to kick off with two games on Friday. F.O. Eagles is scheduled to square off against VFW at 5:30 p.m., while Frontier Club will meet St. Anthony during the 8 p.m. nightcap.
There are seven games scheduled for the weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 7 p.m. each day. The 10-team league includes F.O. Eagles, VFW, Frontier Club, St. Anthony, Heat Siphon, Derry Ukes, Cooperstown Vets, Nakles, Bardine’s and St. Joe’s Club, and each team will play an 18-game schedule.
Watt said that league officials will post signs around the field, reminding parents and fans to practice appropriate social distancing measures. The ceremonial hand shake after games will not occur, but the actual game is expected to be baseball, as normal. The league also installed hand sanitizer dispensers in each dugout for the players to use.
“The managers are informing their kids on a constant basis to utilize the hand sanitizer, not to touch their face, nose or mouth, and if they have symptoms of COVID-19, not to participate until they are no longer sick,” Watt said.
“We are also informing the parents that if they do not want their kid to participate, due to fear associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will refund their registration fee, but they need to inform us prior to their son’s first game.”
The league also reminded parents and fans not to attend games if they are sick, as well.
“We’re confident if everyone utilizes common sense, and follows the recommended CDC guidelines, our season will be a success without issue,” Watt said. “This has been a challenging year due to the pandemic, but getting the boys out on the field playing baseball brings us all back to some type of normalcy.”
John Russo, President of the Latrobe Little League, said that league officials plan to meet on Monday by conference call and discuss a plan to reopen for baseball.
“We will send out an email early next week explaining what we are doing to open up play,” Russo said. “Please hold off on all questions until the board has our meeting because I have no new information until then. Please be patient, as our goal is to be practicing and playing games soon.”
The Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) also intends on having a season once the county moves into the green phase of reopening.
“It will be an abbreviated season that will most likely end the first week of August,” said league official T.J. Petrosky.
Petrosky said the plan is to transition back with majors baseball and softball, followed by minors baseball and softball, and then tee ball. Coordinators for each division will reach out to all who originally signed up earlier this year to see if their son or daughter intends to play.
“Once we hear back from everyone, minors and tee ball rosters will be set, followed by a schedule,” Petrosky said.
Petrosky added that the league plans to follow guidelines set forth by Wolf and the CDC, as practices and games will be different this season.
“Those details continue to be finalized and will be complete when we are able to resume practice and games,” Petrosky said.
“Please be patient with us and know that we are working hard to get the facility prepared and have everyone’s health and wellness at the top of our list.”
