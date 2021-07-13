The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is ready to begin the playoffs.
The wildcard game kicks the action off tonight with a contest between No. 5 Bardine’s and No. 4 Frontier Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park, while action continues throughout this week and into next week.
F.O. Eagles clinched the No. 1 overall seed with a 24-2 record, while Heat Siphon finished second at 17-10. St. Joe’s Club (16-10-1) is the third seed, while Frontier Club (15-12) and Bardine’s (14-12-1) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, during the regular season.
No. 3 St. Joe’s Club is scheduled to meet No. 2 Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the best-of-three semifinal, while Tuesday’s wildcard winner is slated to face No. 1 F.O. Eagles in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
Top-seeded F.O. Eagles is scheduled to face the wildcard winner again, 5:30 p.m. Thursday during the second game of its semifinal-round playoff series, while No. 2 Heat Siphon meets No. 3 St. Joe’s Club in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
If necessary, the third and deciding game of the best-of-three series is slated to be played on Friday. St. Joe’s Club is scheduled to face Heat Siphon at 5:30 p.m., while the wildcard winner will meet No. 1 F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m.
The best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series is scheduled to take begin Saturday or Sunday. The series could run Saturday, Sunday and Monday, if necessary, or Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, if necessary. All games are scheduled to begin, 7 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is slated to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23 before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
Cooperstown Vets captured the 2020 Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship. Cooperstown won the regular-season title, defeated Bardine’s in the semifinals and swept F.O. Eagles in the championship series.
Bardine’s 5,
St. Anthony’s 3
Bardine’s edged St. Anthony’s by one run after taking a late lead and holding on.
Bardine’s (14-12-1) went ahead, 3-1, with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but St. Anthony’s rallied to level the score, 3-3, in the sixth. However, Bardine’s scored a pair of runs in its half of the inning, and St. Anthony’s (10-15) only managed to pull one run back in the seventh.
Three players led Bardine’s with two singles: Brody Ruman, Ryan Baughman and Cam McNichol. Ahmad Ward and Jackson McMullen also singled. Ruman, Ward, Joseph Razza, McNichol and McMullen each scored.
Landon Kodman guided St. Anthony’s at the plate with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Jack Stynchula hit three singles, while Blake Spillar hit his first home run of the season. Keegan Young, Ethan Haydo and Damian Newsome also singled.
Baughman was the winning pitcher. He threw one strikeout. Newsome took the loss, fanning three and walking three.
St. Joe’s Club 12,
Cooperstown Vets 9
Jacob Cramer and Peyton Chismar each homered to help St. Joe’s Club scored a three-run win against Cooperstown Vets.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning, St. Joe’s Club (16-10-1) went off for seven runs and later extended its lead to 11-4 in the fourth. Cooperstown (7-18) rallied for five runs in the final inning, but it wasn’t enough, as St. Joe’s Club won by three runs.
Chismar guided St. Joe’s Club, going 3-for-3 with a triple, single and three runs scored — a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Cramer belted his sixth homer of the season, singled, and scored three runs. Eli Boring singled twice, while Sam Hochard, Vinny Zaccagnini and Dom Rosensteel each singled once.
Hunter Fligger hit a home run to lead Cooperstown offensively. Owen Teslevich tripled, while Bryant Dumnich and Colton Sanders also singled.
Mason Beeman earned the mound win, walking one batter. Aidan Gray threw two strikeouts and issued five walks, suffering the loss.
Heat Siphon 15,
VFW 3
Heat Siphon needed only two hits to produce 15 runs during a 12-run win against VFW.
VFW scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth. That’s when Heat Siphon (16-10) crossed the plate 13 times, initiating the mercy-rule.
Roman Fridley doubled and crossed twice to lead Heat Siphon at the plate. Preston Donovan hit a single, as VFW (6-19) pitchers combined to issue 19 walks.
Dom Cararini, Hayden Porterfield and Chris Heese each doubled for VFW. Riley Smith hit a single.
Winning pitcher Nate Lemmon threw seven strikeouts, with no walks issued. Smith took the loss, with four punchouts and eight walks.
———
St. Anthony Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Long 3 0 1 Ruman 3 1 2 Mitchell 4 0 0 Baughmn 3 0 2 Kodman 4 2 3 Frye 2 0 0 Stynchla 3 0 3 Bush 3 0 0 Young 3 0 1 Burket 3 0 0 Haydo 4 1 1 Ward 3 1 1 Newsme 1 0 1 Samide 2 0 0 Trimble 1 0 0 Razza 0 1 0 Silk 3 0 0 McNichl 3 1 2 Spillar 2 1 1 McMulln 3 1 1 Hantz 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 0 Totals 25 0 0St. Anthony 000 111 1 — 4 10 2Bardine’s 100 202 x — 5 6 2 Doubles: Kodman (SA) Home Run: Spillar (SA) Strikeouts by: Baughman-1, Bush-4 (B); Newsome-3, Long-1, Kodman-2 (SA) Base on balls by: Baughman-0, Bush-5 (B); Newsome-3, Long-2, Kodman-2 (SA) Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Damian Newsome ———
Cooperstwn 120 100 5 — 9 4 2St. Joe’s 270 201 x — 12 10 2 Triples: Teslevich (CV); Chismar (SJC) Home Runs: Fligger (CV); Cramer, Chismar (SJC) Strikeouts by: Beeman-0, Cramer-1, Pedder-0, Zaccagnini-1, Hochard-1, Bonomo-0, Jones-1 (SJC); Gray-2, Fligger-1, Laughlin-1, Garia-0, Teslevich-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Beeman-1, Cramer-2, Pedder-3, Zaccagnini-2, Hochard-0, Bonomo-1, Jones-2 (SJC); Gray-5, Fligger-2, Laughlin-3, Garia-4, Teslevich-3 (CV) Winning pitcher: Mason Beeman Losing pitcher: Aidan Gray ———
VFW 300 00 0 — 3 4 0Heat Siphon 110 (13)0 0 — 15 2 1 Doubles: Fridley (HS); Cararini, Porterfield, Heese (V) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-7, Smolleck-1 (HS); Smith-4, Cararini-0, Mignogna-2, Heese-0 (V) Base on balls by: Lemmon-0, Smolleck-1 (HS); Smith-8, Cararini-4, Mignogna-6, Heese-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.