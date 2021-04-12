The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League opened its season with a no-hitter, a walk-off victory, a seventh-inning rally and more.
Five games were played on Saturday and Sunday, as F.O. Eagles no-hit Cooperstown Vets and Frontier Club walked off against VFW. Nakles downed Heat Siphon, Bardine’s shut out St. Anthony and St. Joe’s Club rallied late to defeat Derry Ukes.
Cooperstown Vets captured the league championship last season with a 2-0 series victory against F.O. Eagles. This year’s playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 11 with a wild card game and best-of-three sets starting the next day. The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series is scheduled to begin Friday, July 16 with the last possible season date currently set for Sunday, July 18.
F.O. Eagles 10,
Cooperstown Vets 0
Adam Moreland and Nate Papuga combined to toss a season-opening no-hitter for F.O. Eagles.
Moreland finished with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Papuga fanned two and walked two. The pair had plenty of support, as F.O. Eagles scored all of its runs in the first four innings.
F.O. Eagles (1-0) needed just four hits to pick up the 10-run win. Dom Zilli led the way with a single and two runs, while Louie Amatucci, Tyler Smith and Parker Hollick also singled and scored. Logan Bradish also crossed twice for F.O. Eagles, which produced 10 runs on four hits.
Hunter Fligger was the losing pitcher with four strikeouts and seven walks.
Frontier Club 8,
VFW 7
Frontier Club knocked off VFW by one run in a walk-off victory.
Frontier Club (1-0) led 2-0 through two innings, but VFW (0-1) jumped in front, 3-2, following a three-run fifth. Frontier Club regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on another run for a 5-3 lead before the seventh-inning fireworks started. VFW took a 7-5 lead following a four-run seventh, but it wasn’t enough, as Frontier Club put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh – including the winning two runs on an error – for the walk-off win.
Cooper Basciano led Frontier Club at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Michael Naggy singled twice and scored two runs. Jacob Hannah and Tyler Bower both singled twice and scored, while Luke Nipar doubled and crossed. Colin Michaels also singled and scored for Frontier Club, which scored eight runs on 11 hits.
Hayden Porterfield paced VFW with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Dom Cararini singled twice and scored. Bryson Hill had a hit and two runs, while Riley Smith singled and scored for VFW, which scored seven runs on seven hits.
Basciano came in to pitch in the top of the seventh and secured the final outs in three pitches. Frontier Club won in the bottom of the inning, so Basciano earned a three-pitch win. Jeremy Lazarchick suffered the loss.
Nakles 8,
Heat Siphon 4
Nakles defeated Heat Siphon by four runs, as the teams combined for 12 runs, but just three hits.
Heat Siphon (0-1) scored the first two runs of the game, but Nakles (1-0) put up the next eight in the next four innings for the victory.
Steve Janke and Casey Rupert both singled and scored to pace Nakles offensively. Ben Stratton also crossed twice for Nakles, which produced eight runs on just two hits.
Levi Moser had the lone hit for Heat Siphon, while Hayden Smolleck scored twice.
Mike Tortorella earned the win with five strikeouts and four walks. Roman Fridley took the loss, fanning three and walking seven.
Bardine’s 4,
St. Anthony 0
Two pitchers combined to toss a two-hit shutout, as Bardine’s blanked St. Anthony.
Ethan Frye earned the win with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Ahmad Ward fanned four and didn’t issue a walk. Bardine’s (1-0) scored the only run it needed in the top of the first before adding two in the third and one more in the seventh.
Colin Bush paced the Bardine’s attack with two doubles and a run, while Andrew Hantz also singled twice. Frye, Ryan Baughman and Joey Razza all singled and scored for Bardine’s, which put up four runs on nine hits.
Cason Long and Blake Spillar had the lone hits for St. Anthony, which fell to 0-1. Damian Newsome took the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
St. Joe’s Club 7,
Derry Ukes 3
One big inning carried St. Joe’s Club to a four-run victory against Derry Ukes.
St. Joe’s (1-0) led 1-0, but Derry Ukes (0-1) jumped in front with a three-run sixth. St. Joe’s Club scored six runs in its final at bat for the eventual win.
Eli Boring had two hits, including a double for St. Joe’s Club, while Peyton Chismar homered and scored two. Jack Jeffery, Cole Short and Jayden Struble all singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which scored seven runs on six hits.
Alek Skwirut and Peyton Gmuer both singled and scored for Derry Ukes, which scored three runs on four hits. Skwirut took the loss with zero strikeouts and two walks.
VFW 000 030 4 — 7 7 3Front. Club 020 021 3 — 8 11 0 Doubles: Porterfield (V); Nipar, Basciano (FC) Strikeouts by: Basciano-0, Michaels-5, Naggy-2 (FC); Lazarchick-0, Porterfield-9, Cararini-2 (V) Base on balls by: Basciano-0, Michaels-0, Naggy-1 (FC); Lazarchick-0, Porterfield-0, Cararini-4 (V) Winning pitcher: Cooper Basciano Losing pitcher: Jeremy Lazarchick
Heat Siphon 200 000 2 — 4 1 2Nakles 132 200 x — 8 2 1 Strikeouts by: Tortorella-5, Scarton-2, Goskey-2 (N); Fridley-3, Smolleck-1, Zulisky-4, Donovan-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Tortorella-4, Scarton-5, Goskey-4 (N); Fridley-7, Smolleck-4, Zulisky-4, Donovan-1 (HS) Winning pitcher: Mike Tortorella Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
F.O. Eagles 214 300 0 — 10 4 0Cooperstown 000 000 0 — 0 0 2 Strikeouts by: Moreland-7, Papuga-2 (F.O.E.); Fligger-4, Laughlin-0, Angus-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Moreland-3, Papuga-2 (F.O.E.); Fligger-7, Laughlin-5, Angus-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Hunter Fligger
St. Joe’s 000 100 6 — 7 6 1Derry Ukes 000 003 0 — 3 4 2 Doubles: Boring-2 (SJC) Home Run: Chismar (SJC) Strikeouts by: Chismar-2, Struble-11 (SJC); Skwirut-0, Martin-7 (DU) Base on balls by: Chismar-0, Struble-1 (SJC); Skwirut-2, Martin-4 (DU) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Alek Skwirut
Bardine’s 102 000 1 — 4 9 0St. Anthony 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Doubles: Bush-2 (B) Strikeouts by: Frye-7, Ward-4 (B); Newsome-2, Kodman-1, Long-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Frye-3, Ward-0 (B); Newsome-2, Kodman-2, Long-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Ethan Frye Losing pitcher: Damian Newsome
