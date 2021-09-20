Seton Hill traveled out to Kutztown Saturday for a PSAC Crossover contest and despite another solid defensive effort from the Griffins, the Bears managed to find the end zone twice to pull out a 14-3 victory, dropping SHU to 2-1 overall.
The lone scoring chance in the first quarter belonged to Kutztown, which drove to the Griffins’ 25. A big sack by Alexander Wade helped stall out the home team’s drive and forced a Bears’ field goal from 41 yards out. The kick was blocked by Jaylen McDuffie and the game remained scoreless into the second quarter.
Seton Hill’s defense faced a big challenge in the second quarter after Kutztown picked off a pass and started a drive on the Griffins’ 17. Two plays later, the Bears had first-and-goal at three-yard line, but a false start penalty, followed by an incomplete pass and two big plays by the SHU defense forced another field goal attempt. This Kutztown attempt from 25 yards away was also blocked, as Justice Griffin deflected it and the Griffins dodged another Bears’ scoring chance.
After nearly a half of scoreless football, both teams managed to put points on the board in their final drives. Kutztown struck first. The Bears marched 86 yards in 10 plays and found the end zone on a 28-yard touchdown pass. Seton Hill’s offense got untracked after the ensuing kickoff. Taking over with 1:58 remaining before halftime, the Griffins used two third down conversions to create the scoring opportunity. First was a 32-yard run by Logan Wiland on third-and-three to break into Bears’ territory and then came an 11-yard pass from Chris Jones to Taro Gaither on a third-and-10 that put Seton Hill on the Kutztown 14. That set up a 31-yard field goal attempt for Luke Hauger, who split the uprights as time expired and the Griffins trimmed the Bears’ lead to 7-3 at halftime.
Kutztown had possession to open the third quarter and used 16 plays to drive 66 yards and find the end zone again on a seven-yard scoring pass, extending the Bears’ lead to 14-3. The defenses took over from that point, as the teams combined for just one first down in the final three drives of the quarter and the score remained 14-3 in Kutztown’s favor going into the final period.
The Griffins made one final push for a comeback late in the fourth quarter. Seton Hill started with the ball on their 20 and Jones completed six passes for 44 yards to help drive the Griffins to the Bears’ 15. Kutztown made the final defensive stand in this game, intercepting a pass in the end zone to stop the drive with 1:16 to play and running down the clock to preserve its 14-3 victory.
McDuffie had 14 tackles and a blocked field goal. Narrio Walks with 10 stops and two pass break-ups and Dioh Desuah, who collected two tackles for loss among his seven total stops. The Griffins also had a pair of sacks in the contest, one by Wade and the other by Nelson Gedeon.
On the offensive side, Wiland totaled 72 yards on 12 carries, while Gaither pulled down six catches for 48 yards and Taiyon Battle brought in four receptions.
The Griffins open PSAC West play, 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 6 Slippery Rock at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
