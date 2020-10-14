Krinock Painting rallied late for a 3-1 victory against No. 4 Evergreen Insurance during Tuesday’s Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball quarterfinal.
Evergreen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but No. 5 Krinock tallied three sixth-inning runs to advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
Logan Short led Krinock offensively with a double and run scored. Luke Ray contributed a double for Krinock, which scored six runs off three hits.
Eli Boring recorded two hits for Evergreen, including a double.
Dan Calabrace tallied six strikeouts and two walks as the winning pitcher. Krinock deployed five pitchers Tuesday to combine for 15 strikeouts and seven walks, while limiting Evergreen to three hits.
Adam Moreland fanned three and walked four in defeat.
Teener Fall Ball playoff action resumes tonight at 7 p.m. when No. 1 Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers takes on No. 8 Dairy Queen.
On Thursday, No. 2 Frederick Funeral Home faces No. 7 Hamacher Contracting at 7 p.m.
Third-seeded Army-Navy meets No. 7 Redinger and Sons at 7 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s semifinals slate features the lowest-seed versus the highest-seed at 2 p.m., with the second-lowest seed facing the second-highest seed at 5 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 18. All games will be played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Ferlin-Monteparte Memorial Fall Ball Trophy will be presented to the winner by the family of John Monteparte, including his son and grandchildren.
———
Krinock 000 003 0 — 3 6 0Evergreen 000 100 0 — 1 3 2 Doubles: L. Short, Ray (K); Boring (E) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-6, L. Short-2, C. Short-3, King-1, Watson-3 (K); Moreland-3, Batista-3, Boring-1, Cole-2, Oldenburg-0 (E) Base on balls by: Calabrace-2, L. Short-4, C. Short-1, King-0, Watson-0 (K); Moreland-4, Batista-1, Boring-1, Cole-0, Oldenburg-0 (E) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
