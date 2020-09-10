Four pitchers from Krinock Painting combined to toss a one-hitter during a 7-1 victory against Redinger and Sons in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action on Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Redinger (0-2-1) batters recorded its lone run and hit of the game in the bottom of the first. Krinock (2-0) took advantage after that, tying the game in the top of the second and breaking out for a five-run fifth.
Jake Watson was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and three walks. Rayce King, Cole Short and Parker Zingham combined for seven strikeouts and five walks, as the foursome limited Redinger’s to one run on just one hit.
King paced Krinock at the plate with a home run, and two runs. Luke Ray and Dan Calabrace both singled and scored for Krinock, which produced seven runs on five hits.
Darius Davis had the lone hit and run for Redinger offensively. Karter Fulton took the loss with three walks.
———
Krinock 010 501 0 — 7 5 1Redinger 100 000 0 — 1 1 0 Triple: Davis (R) Home Run: King (K) Strikeouts by: Watson-4, King-2, Short-2, Zingham-3 (K); Ka Fulton-0, Davis-4, Ko Fulton-2, Stynchula-1, More-2, Legg-0 (R) Base on balls by: Watson-3, King-1, Short-1, Zingham-3 (K); Ka Fulton-3, Davis-0, Ko Fulton-1, Stynchula-2, More-2, Legg-0 (R) Winning pitcher: Jake Watson Losing pitcher: Karter Fulton
