Krinock Painting defeated Frederick Funeral Home to claim the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball championship on Sunday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Krinock knocked off the top-seeded Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers, while Frederick downed Army-Navy, both on Saturday during semifinal matchups. Army-Navy also tossed a no-hitter against Redinger and Sons in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Fall Ball
Championship
Krinock 1,
Frederick 0
Izac Lewis’ late RBI-single lifted Krinock Painting past Frederick Funeral Home during a one-run victory to capture the title.
The game was tied, 0-0, after five innings, until Lewis gave Krinock a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
Logan Short went two-for-two with two singles to pace Krinock offensively, and Rayce King scored the winning-run.
Andy Person, Jayden Alesi and Tyler Fazekas each singled for Frederick.
Short also was the winning pitcher, with three strikeouts and two walks.
Nate Lemmon suffered the loss, striking our four and walking two.
Semifinal
Krinock 8,
L-DOT 6
Krinock Painting withstood a last ditch rally by Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers to advance to Sunday’s championship game.
Krinock led 8-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, and L-DOT pulled back six runs but could not overcome the eight-run deficit.
Izac Lewis recorded two hits, including a double and a run. Lucas Ray singled and crossed the plate for Krinock, which scored eight runs off six hits.
Jake Albaugh went two-for-two, while Michael Naggy and Jacob Rosborough each singled and scored a run to guide L-DOT at the plate.
Rayce King earned the win on the mound, with a strikeout and zero walks. Clay Petrosky suffered the loss.
Semifinal
Frederick 4,
Army-Navy 1
With the scored tied, 1-1, Nick Hissem notched a go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth to lift Frederick Funeral Home past Army-Navy and advance to Sunday’s championship.
Blake Cecchini, Nico Mazzoni, Colin Michaels, Nate Lemmon and Payton Henry combined to toss a one-hitter for Frederick. Cecchini was the winning pitcher despite walking five Army-Navy batters.
Andy Person and Hissem led Frederick offensively, each contributing a single and scored a run scored.
Dante Basciano recorded Army-Navy’s lone hit and run.
Jayden Strubble took the loss, walking five and stricking out one.
Quarterfinals
Army-Navy 5
Redinger 2
Five Army-Navy pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter during a three-run victory against Redinger and Sons.
Jayden Strubble, Cooper Basciano, Alek Skwirut, Dante Basciano and Mason Seftas allowed two runs and no hits to help Army-Navy advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Army-Navy scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and set the final.
Seftas went three-for-three with a double and two runs scored to guide Army-Navy at the plate. Skwirut and Cooper Basciano each singled and combined to cross the plate three times.
Koen Felton walked one in defeat.
———
Krinock 000 001 0 — 1 5 0Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 3 0 Strikeouts by: Short-3, King-1, Calabrace-4, Ray-3 (K); Lemmon-4, Mazzoni-2, J. Fazekas-4, Michaels-3, Henry-1 (F) Base on balls by: Short-2, King-0, Calabrace-0, Ray-0 (K); Lemmon-2, Mazzoni-0, J. Fazekas-5, Michaels-1, Henry-0 (F) Winning pitcher: Logan Short Losing pitcher: Nate Lemmon
Krinock 103 021 1 — 8 4 2L-DOT 000 000 6 — 6 3 5 Doubles: Lewis (K) Strikeouts by: King-1, Watson-3, Calabrace-3, Ray-4, Short-1 (K); Petrosky-1, Albaugh-3, Rosborough-4, Harry-5, Smith-2 (L) Base on balls by: King-0, Watson-0, Calabrace-0, Ray-4, Short-1 (K); Petrosky-0, Albaugh-4, Rosborough-0, Harry-3, Smith-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Clay Petrosky
Arm-Nav 000 001 0 — 1 1 3Frederick 100 003 x — 4 6 1 Strikeouts by: Cecchini-0, Mazzoni-2, Michaels-3, Lemmon-4, Henry-3 (F); Struble-5, C. Basciano-3, D. Basciano-4 (A) Base on balls by: Cecchini-5, Mazzoni-0, Michaels-0, Lemmon-0, Henry-1 (F); Struble-1, C. Basciano-0, D. Basciano-1 (A) Winning pitcher: Blake Cecchini Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
Redinger 000 020 0 — 2 0 1Arm-Nav 101 030 0 — 5 7 1 Doubles: Seftas (A) Strikeouts by: Struble-2, C. Basciano-2, Skwirut-2, D. Basciano-4, Seftas-3 (A); Ko Fulton-0, Stynchula-2, Legg-5, Ka Fulton-1, Davis-1 (A) Base on balls by: Struble-3, C. Basciano-0, Skwirut-1, D. Basciano-1, Seftas (A); Ko Fulton-1, Stynchula-2, Legg-0, Ka Fulton-0, Davis-0 (A) Winning pitcher: Jayden Struble Losing pitcher: Koen Fulton
