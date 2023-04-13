Hayden Kraynick had two home runs and a double to spark the Greater Latrobe softball’s offense as it downed Franklin Regional 8-3 for a Class 5A, Section 2 victory Wednesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
“We had some good hits,” Wildcat coach Bob Kovalcin said. “Hayden had a nice day with the two home runs and the double, going 3-4.”
The Lady Wildcats wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Kayla Williams had a lead-off double to get on base in the bottom-of-the-second inning. Then, Josie Straigis was hit by a pitch to get on base. It was next that Kraynick hit her first home run of the day, driving in Williams and Straigis and giving Latrobe a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats would add to their lead in the bottom of the third. Lauren Weatherton hit a single and moved to second on a Franklin Regional error. After a flyout and strikeout, Kraynick struck again, delivering her second four-bagger of the day, driving up the score to 5-0.
The Panthers looked to make things interesting in the top of the fourth when they hit a homer to make it a 5-2 game.
With Sydney Degram on base via a single, Kraynick would deliver her double, driving in Degram and making it 6-2 Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats would add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Piper Zufall took the ball long over the center-field fence to make it an 8-3 game.
“We picked it up... They are hitting the ball and we are working on it,” Kovalcin said. “We practiced well the last couple of days to get ready for this. This is a big game and they are a good team. We will see them again.”
Franklin Regional added a walked-in run in the top of the sixth to round out the scoring at 8-3.
Greater Latrobe now moves to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in section play. It will continue section play when it travels to Kiski Area on Friday.
“The next game up for us is Kiski on Friday away,” Kovalcin said. “We will be practicing down on the dirt tomorrow.”
Although Apollo-Ridge struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first, Ligonier Valley baseball battled back to take the lead for good in its 10-2 Class 2A, Section 3 win Wednesday.
Colin Michaels hit a two-run double in the top of the first to allow the Rams to knot the game up at 2-2. Ligonier Valley scored its go-ahead run on an error later in the same inning.
Ligonier Valley added to its lead in the top of the third when Duncan Foust hit an RBI single to boost the Rams to a 4-2 lead.
The Rams would go on to add two more runs in the top of the fourth, one in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.
Ligonier Valley had five players record doubles on the day. Michaels, Haden Sierocky, Adam Moreland, Logan Johnston and Broderick Schreyer all had a double apiece.
Tyler Smith is credited with the win as he pitched seven innings, striking out four and walking one.
The Rams are back in action on Friday as they travel to Derry Area for a nonsection contest.
Greater Latrobe 6, Ringgold 0
Greater Latrobe wasted no time as it scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a lead it would not lose in its bounce-back game with Ringgold Rams Wednesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
In the first, Wildcat Louie Amatucci gets hit by a pitch to get on baseLogan Bradish next singled.
Tony Masari would next hit a sac fly to score Latrobe’s first one.
Then, Mason Leonard, a courtesy runner for Amatucci, would score on a fielding error to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
A Tony Masari triple into right field scored Latrobe’s an other two runs in the bottom of the third.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.