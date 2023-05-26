Joey Kosczuk capped a final-inning rally with a walk-off two-run single as the Yankees (4-5) knocked off the Cardinals (3-7) by a 9-8 score Wednesday, May 24, in Latrobe Little League action.

The Cardinals led 2-0 early before the Yankees sliced the lead in half with one run in the home half of the second inning. The Cardinals responded with three runs in the top of the third, taking a 5-1 advantage. Again, the Yankees could only manage to plate one run in the home half of the inning, trimming the deficit to 5-2. The Cardinals scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 7-2 advantage, and the Yankees countered with three runs in the home half of the inning for a 7-5 Cardinals lead. After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cardinals tacked on one run in the top of the sixth inning for a 8-5 lead, setting the stage for the Yankees’ comeback.

