Joey Kosczuk capped a final-inning rally with a walk-off two-run single as the Yankees (4-5) knocked off the Cardinals (3-7) by a 9-8 score Wednesday, May 24, in Latrobe Little League action.
The Cardinals led 2-0 early before the Yankees sliced the lead in half with one run in the home half of the second inning. The Cardinals responded with three runs in the top of the third, taking a 5-1 advantage. Again, the Yankees could only manage to plate one run in the home half of the inning, trimming the deficit to 5-2. The Cardinals scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 7-2 advantage, and the Yankees countered with three runs in the home half of the inning for a 7-5 Cardinals lead. After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cardinals tacked on one run in the top of the sixth inning for a 8-5 lead, setting the stage for the Yankees’ comeback.
The team scored four runs in the home half of the sixth and final inning, with Kosczuk putting the exclamation point on the rally with a walk-off two-run single to secure the 9-8 comeback win.
Conner Nixon hit one triple and one single for the Yankees. Teammate Ollie Bryer III had one double and one single, and Mac Cravener had two singles. Mason Dlugas, Nico Scalise and Kosczuk each hit one single in the win.
Anthony Rosebosky led the Cardinals with one triple and one single. Teammates Will Benning and Palmer Chimino each hit two singles. Landon Daugherty, Deacon Everett, Will Hebenthal, Logan McClain and Mason Sutton had one single apiece for the Cardinals.
Cravener was the winning pitcher for the Yankees as he struck out two batters. Nixon also saw time on the mound as he struck out four and walked two.
Hebenthal took the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out one and walked two. Mason Munchinski also pitched for the Cardinals, fanning seven batters while issuing one walk.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.